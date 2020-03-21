Arsenal Opinion – Could Jack Grealish be the perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil?

The Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been the most productive player in his position this season, despite the fact that Villa are practically certain to get relegated if the season ever ends, and the 23 year old has been linked with summer moves to Arsenal and Man United if the Villains go down.

One person who thinks he would be perfect for the Gunners is the Arsenal legend Robert Pires, who said after Villa’s defeat to Man City in the Caraboa Cup Final: “Jack is a great footballer with a good technique – and I love watching him play because he reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp,” Pires told the Birmingham Mail. “I like to see him playing in the same position as Dennis, as a No.10.

“He has great vision, he isn’t a selfish player because he always wants to do what is best for the team, and I think he has a great future.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on Jack because he is still a young player learning the game and Dennis was an incredible talent and a champion.”

Pires compares the youngster to probably our greatest ever midfielder, but more to the point he would be a massive improvement on the current incumbent, Mesut Ozil. At Villa, Grealish has scored seven times this season and created a further six for his teammates, while Ozil has hit the net just once this season, and provided two assists. The German is now in the twilight of his career while Grealish is in his prime and is set for a long and glorious future ahead of him.

I believe that Arteta should pay whatever Villa want they ask to take him to the Emirates and rebuild the Gunners around the Englishman. Surely he can be a part of the side that helps Arteta to make Arsenal great again…