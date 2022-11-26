Arsenal Opinion – Do footballers simply play too many games for their own health?

Do you remember the days when Arsenal used to play a game every Saturday? In fact every single game in all divisions kicked off at 3 pm on a Saturday, and we got the results at around 5.30 and we watched the highlights on Match of the day, before the TV started mucking about with the fixtures so that we could watch live games.
There were League games on a Saturday, and Cup games or European games (which only involved the Champions and the Cup Wnners and were straight knockout games) on the occasional Wednesday. Maybe players weren’t as fit in those days or paid as much, but we certainly didn’t need such big squads. My memory may be wrong but I think Liverpool won the League and European Cup in 1977, and got to the Final of the FA Cup by only using about 18 players in the whole season. The game was much more physical and the pitches were much more ridiculous and there were only a couple of subs in each game. Also International games were few and far between and usually in the close season.
Then the TV companies got involved and we started playing early kick-offs, Sunday games, and then they brought in Monday Night Football, then Fridays, and now we have live games every day of the week and three at least on every Saturday and Sunday.
Since we played catchup after Covid the games have been nearly every three days as we caught up, then there was straight into the Euros, then the new compacted season because the World Cup is in mid-season, plus international breaks, plus European Group games, and you could be playing at any time on any day.
Nowadays there are 8 English teams playing in Europe every season, and with Group games and knockouts. If you get to the Final of the Europa League it means playing 16 extra games to get there…
The injuries need to be managed and you need a much bigger squad and if you’re a top player there has been no rest between competitions for a whole year.
I know the Arsenal Womens teams play much less League games than the men generally, but last week it was reported that the Lionesses (with many Arsenal players) had gone unbeaten in 2022, a total of 26 games. That is the equivalent to a game every fortnight! That is on top of the League, European and FA Cup games. That seems like a bit too much for any body to survive. And the men play even more!
It may suit the TV companies and some fans who just want to watch football every day, but is it just too much for the players and could it shorten their careers because of burnout? Do footballers have to be machines to survive every seaon?
Is this progress or overkill? I just don’t know the answer. What do you think?
Peter Martin
It’s okay, because the players don’t run for ninety minutes non-stop in a game and we can use five substitutions
The rich teams that participate in European competitions have more games to play, so they need fitter players. This allows the poorer teams to compete with them
Nazri once said Wenger overplayed him at Arsenal.
Nothing was mentioned of money being a factor why he left Arsenal to join the Citizen.
In today’s football competing on so many front, clubs need huge squad to navigate the games, and the five substitutes works best with team that has large squads .
Injuries need adequate times to heal properly, the sheer intensity of some league requires adequate recovery time too.
Yes they are some of us fans who want to see football nonstop, but players too have families and friends and they too may need a break
I will gladly play more matches than them for one-third of the money they’re paid. Clubs and their TV partners-in-crime will charge fans highly for merchandise and subscription. The players who are receiving a bulk of this money shouldn’t complain about entertaining those same fans. I therefore disagree with you
Progress, I would say…not overkill. Very little evidence of player burnout, judging by the vast quantity of senior players participating in this world cup. Players today are a lot fitter and stronger and get more protection from referees. A world cup every two year would not be a bad idea, after all.