Arsenal Opinion: Do you think Real Madrid were “not respected” by Rodri winning the Ballon D’Or?

Real Madrid is arguably the biggest Football Club in the world. For my lifetime, it’s a debate I wouldn’t have.

Yet part of possessing that title isn’t simply based on how many trophies you win or Galacticos you acquire.

It’s how you conduct yourself off the pitch, how you carry yourself, how you respond to adversity.

Most can look good when things are going well, but the true sign of class is how you act when things are not going well.

Whatever the credibility you give the Ballon D’Or, at the very least it should be a celebration of Football. Players, celebrities and journalists dress up to celebrate the last year of the game.

As the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid had a duty to put on their finest suit ahead and shiniest shoes at a time when the Sport needs to show off the most.

Social media has made some supporters reactionary, able to share an opinion around the universe within seconds. Some Gooners now spout accusations of a conspiracy every time we fail to win. The Champions of England for the past 4 seasons have 115 charges over their head.

So, in Paris on Monday Night it was time for the industry to come together and highlight all that is good about the sport.

There’s a cruel irony then that the most famous name to kick a ball should show such a lack of class on a night designed to showcase your best selves.

Reports in Spain suggest Los Blancos didn’t send a single representative to France out of protest that Vinicius Junior wasn’t winning the. main prize. Organizers have stressed this was the first time where individuals didn’t know winners ahead of time, hence Rodri’s emotional reaction when he got the accolade.

Up to the morning of the event, Vinicius Junior was the bookie’s favorite to lift the gong.

This was a club statement quoted back in Spain:

‘It is clear that Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.’

Like this reaction and the fall out in Brazil, the accusations don’t make sense.

Carlo Ancelotti was named coach of the year, the Champions League Winners the team of the year, 4 of their players finished in the top 6 best player list.

So, there was lots of respect on offer for Real, they simply didn’t get the award they wanted.

For years the criteria seem to be based on what you do in the CL and / or the international stage.

Many felt a La Liga and CL double was enough for the 23-year-old to get his flowers, especially after scoring in the Final.

Yet Rodri was not an outrageous choice.

Not that his pick should be justified but it’s worth pointing out the only domestic game he lost last season was the FA Cup Final. He then won the Euros with his country where he was named player of the tournament.

So, the DM had a case and even if you think the wrong man won, you show some integrity and respect.

Some of the Real squad who didn’t travel to the ceremony would have been teammates of Rodri.

In Junior’s country, politicians are saying this is backlash against the forward for speaking out against racism and it’s a European bias.

Because no South American player has ever walked away with this award?

In reality journalists from 100 nations voted for their top 15 picks. It’s as simple as that.

Accusations of a conspiracy / agenda sadly sum up football in 2024.

How many fans take to social media and cry corruption instead of accepting your team is not good enough?

I guess Real really are the faces of sport, and their actions are very UNsportsmanlile…

Do you think UEFA were wrong to give it to Rodri?

Dan