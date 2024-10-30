Arsenal Opinion: Do you think Real Madrid were “not respected” by Rodri winning the Ballon D’Or?

Real Madrid is arguably the biggest Football Club in the world. For my lifetime, it’s a debate I wouldn’t have.
Yet part of possessing that title isn’t simply based on how many trophies you win or Galacticos you acquire.
It’s how you conduct yourself off the pitch, how you carry yourself, how you respond to adversity.
Most can look good when things are going well, but the true sign of class is how you act when things are not going well.
Whatever the credibility you give the Ballon D’Or, at the very least it should be a celebration of Football. Players, celebrities and journalists dress up to celebrate the last year of the game.
As the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid had a duty to put on their finest suit ahead and shiniest shoes at a time when the Sport needs to show off the most.
Social media has made some supporters reactionary, able to share an opinion around the universe within seconds. Some Gooners now spout accusations of a conspiracy every time we fail to win. The Champions of England for the past 4 seasons have 115 charges over their head.
So, in Paris on Monday Night it was time for the industry to come together and highlight all that is good about the sport.
There’s a cruel irony then that the most famous name to kick a ball should show such a lack of class on a night designed to showcase your best selves.
Reports in Spain suggest Los Blancos didn’t send a single representative to France out of protest that Vinicius Junior wasn’t winning the. main prize. Organizers have stressed this was the first time where individuals didn’t know winners ahead of time, hence Rodri’s emotional reaction when he got the accolade.
Up to the morning of the event, Vinicius Junior was the bookie’s favorite to lift the gong.
This was a club statement quoted back in Spain:
‘It is clear that Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.’
Like this reaction and the fall out in Brazil, the accusations don’t make sense.
Carlo Ancelotti was named coach of the year, the Champions League Winners the team of the year, 4 of their players finished in the top 6 best player list.
So, there was lots of respect on offer for Real, they simply didn’t get the award they wanted.
For years the criteria seem to be based on what you do in the CL and / or the international stage.
Many felt a La Liga and CL double was enough for the 23-year-old to get his flowers, especially after scoring in the Final.
Yet Rodri was not an outrageous choice.
Not that his pick should be justified but it’s worth pointing out the only domestic game he lost last season was the FA Cup Final. He then won the Euros with his country where he was named player of the tournament.
So, the DM had a case and even if you think the wrong man won, you show some integrity and respect.
Some of the Real squad who didn’t travel to the ceremony would have been teammates of Rodri.
In Junior’s country, politicians are saying this is backlash against the forward for speaking out against racism and it’s a European bias.
Because no South American player has ever walked away with this award?
In reality journalists from 100 nations voted for their top 15 picks. It’s as simple as that.
Accusations of a conspiracy / agenda sadly sum up football in 2024.
How many fans take to social media and cry corruption instead of accepting your team is not good enough?
I guess Real really are the faces of sport, and their actions are very UNsportsmanlile…
Do you think UEFA were wrong to give it to Rodri?
Dan
Rodri was the deserved winner, and Vinicius and his team should accept this and stop crying. They’ll probably have ruined this not-really-essential event for a few years now.
Yes , UEFA are very stupid for given rodi the award , I sense racism here , honestly
So, UEFA should ignore the actual votes and give the award to whoever Real Madrid chooses???
Get real….
Everything is racism? Some people neee to grow some balls because this kind of myopic thinking is why critical thinking / philosophy should be made compulsory to everyone from High School level of age education onwards.
RODRI DESERVED ALL THE ACCOLADES, HE IS THE RIGHTFUL WINNER WHO THE CAP FITS.
Looking back over the list of previous winners, I’m amazed that Pele never won it even once.
Maybe if I recall correctly it was not awarded to players outside Europe for sometime?
That’s probably the reason, as the first South American winner was Ronaldo (the real one) in 1997. Although di Stefano won it twice earlier, it seems he had dual nationality with Spain.
Tbh not UEFA, but giving a player the award who is associated with the club with 115 active charges being investigated by a Nations Football league kind of didn’t help the situation. Don’t get me wrong, Rodri is a solid shout and good for him that he won it. But tbf in defense of Vini Jr, he did speak out about racism in LaLiga and of banning Spain in international comps. This opinion will not float well with many people, not only Spanish media as LaLiga and Spanish football in general is very popular. Part of the reason why he might not have gotten the award is due to this and not footballing reasons.
And regarding winners being informed ahead of time and all that, while I don’t think UEFA lied about it but there might have been some kind of communication being flown back and forth because if you look at it, arguably the best club in the world simply doesn’t make statements or show it off like this in a ceremony like the Ballon D or. Even in times when the winner was announced early and it was almost always Messi, RM sent out their players. So it might be something this year which might have triggered them.
Bear in mind, they were one of the primary conspirators for the ESL so that also might have played into picture….
For me personally though, happy to see a non attacking player win after so long (6years) lol
It’s just whining from Real, who like spoiled children throw a fit when they don’t get what they want. People made their choice, and now Real has a temper tantrum and disrespects the winner.
Where are the articles about Real being disrespectful to the winner by not sending anyone? I’m not a fan of Barca, but I did smile seeing how they spanked Real 4-0, and hearing the excuses from that entitled bunch made it even better.
100 percent Durand. My thoughts entirely