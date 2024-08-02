Arsenal Opinion: EPL clubs are being hypocritical about trying to force FIFA to stop the ‘World Club Cup’

FIFA is willing to sit down with the World League Association and FIFPRO to prevent them taking legal action over the massively inflated new World Club Cup

The World League Association represents the Premier League and 45 other divisions while FIFPRO is a player’s union.

It seems that plans for a Club World Cup next summer is the final straw for several clubs who are willing to go to court to challenge FIFA’s ‘abuse of dominance’.

FIFA have written a letter to all parties inviting them to a meeting, to which they claim there has been zero response.

Due to their past, it’s easy for the World’s Governing Body to be painted as a greedy organisation motivated by money. Which they are.

Yet I’m not sure how much sympathy I have for the accusers. The same companies who will charge their customers over 90.00 pound for a shirt. Is their priority not equally making cash?

The reason they do that is because their action plan is to take advantage of a supporters emotional connection to the badge. Supporters will pay whatever price, and believe whatever is being said, because of the crest that Is saying this.

Arsenal are one of the worst at using buzzy words that Gooners fall for, manipulating a fanbase into believing that 21 years without a title is success.

Like Mr Wenger once said, ‘everyone believes their wife is the prettiest.’

That doesn’t mean what the club’s say have credibility.

Football is like any business, the priority being to make as much money as possible.

FIFA are shameful in how they don’t even try to pretend their incentive is anything else. At least they are honest.

There’s zero point in them pretending they care about players welfare. They are smart enough to know that would be an insult to our intelligence.

It’s less offensive then clubs pretending they are any different using a fan’s love for the shirt as a shield to hide behind.

The likes of Arsenal want to try and pretend with a straight face they are motivated by player’s health and that their priority is employers getting rest.

The Gunners response to a Euro’s and the Copa America is to be playing Man United and Liverpool in America.

That’s nearly half the Prem in USA for preseason.

The same teams who are challenging the Club World Cup because of a gruelling schedule.

Is travelling round the world for friendlies motivated by the best possible rest and conditioning or are owners being paid millions to bring their brand to that part of the universe?

The exact same motivation they want to challenge FIFA over.

Let’s say there is a world where the Club World Cup can be moved or even stopped.

Let’s say in the calendar from May – August zero competitive fixtures exist.

Tell me that players would spend months on holiday with their loved ones?

Tell me that that the Kroenke family would insist on paying for the squad to stay in the UK for massages, swimming and relaxation.

Tell me that Mikel Arteta would insist that the Gunners don’t play outside London so they can mentally switch off quicker by getting home.

In reality, give 20 Prem clubs a summer free of competition and they will be flying around the globe straight away. Owners will be like managers of a band, going on tour for dates and venues of whoever bids the highest.

If that’s the case, we may just as well do as FIFA asks.

Here’s an example of where The World League Association’s argument falls down.

Just three days after the Prem campaign finished, knowing Euros and Copa America were weeks away, Newcastle and Spurs, so worried about welfare and players being overplayed ……played each other in …

Australia!

Did either manager tell their bosses to cancel because of players welfare?

Did Ange Postecoglou march into Daniel Levy’s offer and refuse to travel due to his team needing a rest?

Did Eddie Howe send an email educating those in power the danger of playing too many games

Of course, not….

If clubs are making money anyway by playing each other in random locations, we may just as well be entertained by it all

Dan