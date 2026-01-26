Arsenal Opinion: Football integrity and why FIFA’s response matters

It appears FIFA are giving CONCACAF the first opportunity to prove they can punish Senegal significantly enough after their response to conceding a stoppage time penalty was to walk off the pitch.
If you think this topic is not relevant to Arsenal, you are sadly mistaken. The action, or lack of it, concerns the whole of football, and it is the responsibility of the relevant governing body to safeguard the sport.
There needs to be the strongest deterrent possible because, as things stand, the next time a team disagrees with an official’s decision, they can simply return to the dressing room and make their opponents wait for as long as they wish. The sense of entitlement is astounding, with players seemingly believing they will only play if they agree with the decisions being made.
In my lifetime, I have watched Arsenal denied a goal in an FA Cup final because of a blatant handball, Wayne Rooney dive to help end the Invincibles’ unbeaten sequence, Eto’o score from an offside position in the 2006 Champions League final, and Frank Lampard’s effort against Germany in the 2010 World Cup clearly cross the line.
Yet if we are honest with ourselves, for decades all clubs have benefited from, or been victims of, controversial calls.
At no point did fans expect their manager to order the team to leave the pitch, because it has long been accepted that having someone in charge who is not flawless is part of the sport.
Yet we live in a society where conspiracy theorists are regularly warned by judges that what you think and what is true are not always the same.
Why walking off the pitch cannot be tolerated
That is why certain Gooners could learn from the aftermath of last Sunday, because a portion of our fanbase often suggests corruption, bias, and agendas exist within the game. This reflects modern culture, where people can share opinions around the world in seconds, regardless of credibility. It is now common for words to be used without understanding their meaning.
For example, I have peers who believe Senegal stood up to the system last weekend, that Africa felt Morocco had been favoured for the past month, and that Les Lions were simply defending themselves.
Why do you think El Hadji Diouf was seen talking to someone on the phone, after which the match was immediately ordered to resume?
Because it would have been an embarrassment for African football if the hosts were awarded the trophy by forfeit, the complete opposite of what AFCON was intended to represent.
Sanctions could have included a World Cup ban, and legally their federation would have had no argument, because, whisper it quietly, Senegal have yet to provide any evidence of corruption. Instead, they followed the growing trend of claiming conspiracy when things do not go their way.
That is not taking a stand, it is throwing a tantrum because you are not getting what you want.
If your child ran out of a room crying because they did not win pass the parcel, you would say they were sulking.
Protecting football’s future
I would have respected the situation more if they had not returned and instead submitted proof days later that the corruption was so severe they had to stop at that moment.
Not before the match, not after their semi final, but precisely at the moment they believed they had lost.
Any fines will likely be met with defiance by the country, who will feel the ends justify the means.
At the very least, their manager will probably resign before he is sacked, almost as a favour to his employers. How naive was it to think he could quickly apologise and then expect a standing ovation when he walked into the press room proudly holding his daughter’s hand and displaying his medal. The fact he seemed surprised to be booed out of the building tells you everything.
He has disgraced a continent.
Arsenal could be on the verge of becoming champions in the country that invented football. Let us protect it.
Do you believe football’s authorities are doing enough to protect the integrity of the game, or are stronger punishments now unavoidable?
Dan Smith
I wonder 🤔 o. Dan Smith makes it look like he wants or pressuring CAF and FIFA to go extremely hard and harsh on Senegal, that your personal decision won’t stand 100%. Right from the quarter final to semi final and final there were some sort of actions or calls by the center refs in those games that glaring made it look like they deliberately wants the host to lift the trophy.In the qtr. final match Cameroun had clear penalty that that the officials turned down and Samuel Eto’o left crying. In the semi final against Nigeria the ref didn’t waste time in giving unjust yellow card to Bassey and went on the to give more yellow cards all to Super eagles with Moroccans committing similar fouls or worse and went scott free even kicking away the ball after free kick have been awarded not to mention other antics that Atlas Lions and those around the pitch engaged i the ref, CAF and FIFA turned blind eyes to that psychologically affected the Super eagles and put them off. Yet I’m not outrightly saying that the actions the Senegalese took by walking out for awhile is the best but there are times that there’s need for one do something crazy to correct some anomalys and brace the consequences for the benefits of all. Brazil that has won the world cup over and over, the last time they hosted the mundial were thrashed by the eventual winners Germany in the semis. There’s this proverb in my place that goes “When evil is continuously being condoled, is neither being checkmated nor corrected before you know it it becomes a norm or tradition” So please soft pedal on your desired sanctions on Senegal for he that goes to the gods for equity must go with clean hands. Were the officiatings through out the tournament of high standard? Somehow yes. Were there glaring flaws? Yes and yes.
Was thinking the same .
Dan is trying to take our minds off the game last night.
But I agree that FIFA and CAF need to punish Senegal, maybe with a fine and/or some match ban.
That will send a message to the football world that such indiscipline cannot be condoled.
Football has rules and the rules must be adhered to.
Stay on topic people, there's other posts to air you're views on regarding the United game.
Dan smith, without going into it to much, suffice to say I totally agree with you’re very well written piece.
Whether you agree with an officials decision or not is neither here nor there. If players and management start thinking this is the normal way to behave, then football as we know it is in big trouble.
Again, a very well written piece Dan. 👍
You just don’t see this behaviour in rugby. Maybe it’s the amount of money involved in football, but the referee is there to make honest judgments. Sometimes it seems unfair and humans do have bias, deliberate or not, but unless it’s racism, homophobia etc or missiles being thrown from the stands, the cause of walking off the team for anything less should involve them getting banned there and then. I didn’t follow AFCON but if a retrospective judgement is needed then so be it
It was shocking to see a coach tell his players to walk off! Discplinary action must be taken. Mane and Diouf might have prefented and safed face of an astonishing tournament. In the end still wasn’t a good picture
Dan Smith, your level of ignorance surrounding events in Morocco and FIFA’s stance on the matter can only be explained by your inherent delusion of superiority and knowing it all without knowing anything at all.
You clearly did not watch the match and didn’t bother to watch the video either. There’s a whole sequence of events that led to your demi-god referee awarding a penalty against Senegal, but ofcourse that’s irrelevant to you. When a fallible, elected official disregards the rules of the game, stakeholders in the sport stand up and protest. Its happened in every single continent on this planet. In England, involving your reversed Arsenal, in Argentina and many other countries. In worshipping your referees and undermining players, in this case a whole country, you display a complete disrespect to the sport of football. Its a fallacy that what one man decides is right or lawful and therefore incontestable. I urge you to watch (on video) the abuse of the Senegal team by Moroccan officials and fans, that culminated in the distorted officiating in the pitch.
What’s a “reversed Arsenal”? Is that what we got in yesterday’s game?
You’re on spot 👌
FIFA has ducked out of this, which is hardly surprising given that their focus must be on preventing the World Cup from disintegrating. I don’t know how much, if any, corruption there is in African football, but I honestly think that if it occurred to Arsenal in a domestic or European game it would be dealt with quickly and efficiently.
Mo Molapo and Okey Joseph, I think you very much know what you’re talking about. You know well what was on the ground in Afcon before the final game. You know not only incidents here and there but deep lying concepts. Simply accept you mates.