Arsenal opinion -Time wasting in football must be stamped out right now

A Gooners dislike of time wasted by the slowness and tedium of free kicks and throw ins that slow the game far too much. by Jon Fox
Who agrees with me that far too much time in the ninety minutes is wasted by tedious, slow throw ins and free kicks in DANGEROUS positions, which take FAR too long?
I am getting pretty cheesed off watching, esp. Ben White, take so long to throw the damned ball into play that I could grow a beard in the time he takes. And it’s not only him of course. We fans are being taken for mugs by much of the deliberate stalling of play by the side without the ball, aided foolishly by the referee very often too. And often cheated by the side in possession too. I loathe all cheating and given my way, I would enforce such draconian punishments, that it would stop very soon. Or else clubs would lose banned players for such cheating as diving. A mandatory six Prem match ban and huge fine too for proven diving. And if repeated then a twelve match mandatory ban. Proper deterrents work. But the problem we have in our corruptly run Prem and with FIFA, is that PROPER, REAL, DETERRENTS ARE NOT USED.
I have long been so frustrated by lack of action, while the clock ticks by and how the defending side, especially if leading, can effectively CHEAT the time the side chasing has, in which to equalise or catch up. That is IMO, unsporting behaviour and should be changed now, by a law change!
There is nothing so boring or calculated to make you shout out, even when watching on TV, in my case – that is how sad I can be -“get on with it, you*******!”
It cannot be fair, sporting or right to allow such awful time wasting, while the ref, idiots that many of them are – not cheats, but idiots- take seemingly “half an hour” to use their shaving foam when marking out ten yards and steal the whole scene for themselves instead of helping to speed up the game.
My solution would be a law change to limit the time allowed for an attacking side to throw the ball in at throw ins. Or better still, to make all throw ins become free kicks. It is, after all FOOTBALL, not handball, the keepers apart. I’d suggest a maximum of eight seconds from the player picking up the ball to it being kicked in. If he took longer, than it would be taken by the opposition from the same place, just as a foul throw is. A key change too would be to take the match timing OUT of the hands of the ref, who so commonly manipulates the final whistle in order to allow a corner kick, a dangerous free kick etc.
How often the ref blows for full time when a goal kick is in the air. THAT IS MANIPULATION OF FULL TIME AND IS CHEATING, IN MY BOOK. NINETY MINUTES SHOULD MEAN NINETY MINUTES, PLUS WHATEVER ACTUAL TIME is wasted, plus genuine injury time and proper subs times. We should have a siren to sound full time, as in rugby. A ref has far too much else to look at than to also keep accurate ninety minute time. HE COULD HOWEVER COUNT SECONDS TO TAKE A KICK IN OR FREE KICK. That would not be beyond him.
Much of the ground stolen by the side taking the throw would be stopped, if it became a kick in instead. There would be very much more goal mouth excitement too, as kicks go far further than throws and much time saved. But it would need to be backed up by strict enforcement of a limited time, enforced and strictly too by refs. And not this present meek acceptance of time wasting by players, fans and refs alike. This is wrong and MUST change!!
I would get rid of the shaving foam farce, a stupid idea which takes FAR too much time to enforce. Instead, refs should use a mandatory yellow card for encroachment and if repeated, then a second yellow. AND AGAIN A STRICT TIME LIMIT FROM WHISTLING FOR THE FREE KICK TO IT BEING TAKEN. Some free kicks easily last a full minute or more. THIS IN A SCANDAL AND NOT NECESSARY AND IT SHORTCHANGES WE FANS.
Players would soon learn to comply, PROVIDED refs enforced this change and did it consistently. I would demote all refs who did not enforce it and refs, as we know, are themselves marked for their performances.
None of these ideas are that revolutionary or new, but it seems there is a marked reluctance by those who make and enforce laws, to use them and to use proper deterrents too. Why???
It must change and change very soon, like next summer at the latest. It is time all types of cheating were brought to book.
Football could be forced into being honest.
If I were in charge, by GOD THERE WOULD BE GREAT DEAL OF CLEANING UP OF ALL TIME WASTING AND CHEATING, WHICH IS SCANDALOUSLY SIMPLY ACCEPTED. My friends, it is not acceptable!
How much more enjoyable and wholesome our worldwide game could and should be. I’d love you to read your own ideas and thoughts, my fellow Gooners.
COYG.
Jon Fox
I bet the officials have been trying to minimize time wasting, while still trying to be fair. I think they’d eventually find a good solution in the future, as the technology improves
Just have a stop watch. Press the stop button when there is a team wasting time and at the end of the 90 minutes add that time onto the stoppage time..
I reckon if all the wasted time and injury time was added on every game would last an extra 15 minutes minimum, very likely a lot more. No, the best idea is to cut out time wasting like when Ramsdale takes so long to take a goal kick and what happened to the 5 second rule that keepers were only allowed to hold the ball for? Don’t get me started on players taking the ball into the opposition’s corner, winning a corner and then doing exactly the same thing, it really grinds my gears!
I respect your opinion but I rather hope we don’t complicate the game through excess rules or laws. I suppose that the addition of your suggestions will only make the game less interesting, in actual fact. Let’s live by what we already have, with no further adjustments or additions to the rules guarding our football. What you dont know is that, the players sometimes use those periods (Goalkicks, Free kicks, Corner kicks, Throw-ins) to have themselves some rest and yeah to waste time, obviously. But, the aspect of time wasting has been settled in my opinion, as it is within the ref’s discretion to ditch out yellow card to any player, guilty of time wasting. So, what I rather you say is that referee should start being mindful of the time wasting aspect of the game.
Goonster , but then the minute added can still be wasted!
Jon are there really laws governing time wasting? Refs usually dish yellow cards when they think a player has taken too long on a free kick, surely they do know the amount of time it should take for a free kick to be taken. Id though suggest for a player deemed to be time wasting to stay out of the game for 5-7 minutes, that way it directly impacts their play.
I,m pretty sure most football fans share your frustrations Jon.The problem is galvanizing the “authorities” into doing something about it ,and as we all know, they are a law into themselves and the feelings of fans has never been high on their agenda.Like many others have suggested over the years, the first step towards sorting out this growing problem would be the introduction of a stop clock in line with the systems used in both codes of Rugby.The clock would be stopped by an independent official in the event of injuries, substitutions , and if necessary at free kick and corners.As you alluded to referees would no longer have responsibility for time keeping and the game would be over on the sound of a horn after 90 mins of actual playing time.My pet hate surrounds the blatant fouling which takes place in the goalmouth area prior to corner kicks in particular.To help referees in this regard a change in the rules is required which would preclude any attacking player from entering the six yard box until the corner kick is actually taken.Goalkeepers are being taken out of the game by blatant blocks which referees seem to be oblivious to and shirt pulling has become the acceptable norm i,m afraid.For the good of the game, changes are definitely required.