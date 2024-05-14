Arsenal Opinion: I don’t have much hope in Tottenham, but it’s not over until it’s over!

Can Spurs Do Us Unlikely Favour Tonight? My Brain Disagrees! by Aziz

Regardless of the outcome of today’s match between Spurs and Manchester City, the EPL winners will be decided on the final day of the competition on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

As an Arsenal fan, this season has been absolutely exhilarating, with plenty of ups and, of course, some a few downs.

Since the turn of the year, following the Dubai camp, the team has been in the best shape of their lives! Scoring goals for fun while being lean on the other end of the pitch (in EPL games): Thus far, form has been WWWWWWWWWD (versus. Man City) WWL(versus. Aston Villa). WWWWW, scoring a stunning 52 goals and conceding only 8 goals along the way. Our only defeat here was against Aston Villa at the Emirates, where we ‘bizarrely’ lost 2-0 (in the half-time, Yes in the second half). What a crazy football game can be!

Very few would dispute that the club has learned a lot this season than in past seasons as underpinned by some of the results achieved. Respect to everybody on the team and everyone else for making this possible. Because the learning process has no end point, I believe they will continue to learn until they get what they deserve, and then learn again!… and that is what I call a learning process!

Today, there is an interesting game of football: Today, Spurs face Manchester City at their home ground. Spurs must win to boost their chances of reaching the top four, while City can edge closer to their fourth EPL trophy in as many years with a victory. Arsenal’s likelihood of winning the EPL trophy will be higher if Spurs win or draw.

As bizarre as it may appear, many Gooners will temporarily and reluctantly support and bank their hopes on Spurs to produce some result, despite the fact that we all know how difficult it will be to do so against the ‘Mighty’ Manchester City! This is going to be a fool’s errand for Spurs players, and we all know it!

Despite everything in this game, my heart remains hopeful that results will be accomplished. However, my intellect tells me that those Spurs’ players will lay down the red carpet for Manchester City’s players, then roll over and wait to get whipped like little boys. We know how ‘formidable bottlers’ they are when it counts.

Just for a moment: Remember, it is only over when it’s over. Keep your fingers crossed! Over to you, Manchester City…

COYG,

Aziz Senzia

A Gooner Fan In Tanzania

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.