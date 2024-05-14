Arsenal Opinion: I don’t have much hope in Tottenham, but it’s not over until it’s over!

Can Spurs Do Us Unlikely Favour Tonight? My Brain Disagrees! by Aziz
Regardless of the outcome of today’s match between Spurs and Manchester City, the EPL winners will be decided on the final day of the competition on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
As an Arsenal fan, this season has been absolutely exhilarating, with plenty of ups and, of course, some a few downs.
Since the turn of the year, following the Dubai camp, the team has been in the best shape of their lives! Scoring goals for fun while being lean on the other end of the pitch (in EPL games): Thus far, form has been WWWWWWWWWD (versus. Man City) WWL(versus. Aston Villa). WWWWW, scoring a stunning 52 goals and conceding only 8 goals along the way. Our only defeat here was against Aston Villa at the Emirates, where we ‘bizarrely’ lost 2-0 (in the half-time, Yes in the second half). What a crazy football game can be!
Very few would dispute that the club has learned a lot this season than in past seasons as underpinned by some of the results achieved. Respect to everybody on the team and everyone else for making this possible. Because the learning process has no end point, I believe they will continue to learn until they get what they deserve, and then learn again!… and that is what I call a learning process!
Today, there is an interesting game of football: Today, Spurs face Manchester City at their home ground. Spurs must win to boost their chances of reaching the top four, while City can edge closer to their fourth EPL trophy in as many years with a victory. Arsenal’s likelihood of winning the EPL trophy will be higher if Spurs win or draw.
As bizarre as it may appear, many Gooners will temporarily and reluctantly support and bank their hopes on Spurs to produce some result, despite the fact that we all know how difficult it will be to do so against the ‘Mighty’ Manchester City! This is going to be a fool’s errand for Spurs players, and we all know it!
Despite everything in this game, my heart remains hopeful that results will be accomplished. However, my intellect tells me that those Spurs’ players will lay down the red carpet for Manchester City’s players, then roll over and wait to get whipped like little boys. We know how ‘formidable bottlers’ they are when it counts.
Just for a moment: Remember, it is only over when it’s over. Keep your fingers crossed! Over to you, Manchester City…
COYG,
Aziz Senzia
A Gooner Fan In Tanzania
Spot on we can only wait n hope in shaa Allah come on you spurs do it we are watching
They need to be serious team, Spurs. Otherwise, they will continue to be top bottlers as they are.
Good article by the way…Big up!
COYG….
Based on Spurs fans’ comments on YouTube, many of them would prefer a defeat to prevent us from winning EPL, despite still having a slim chance to finish in the fourth place
I believe many Spurs players think the same
Apparently (according to Sky Sports), 55% of Spurs fans want them to lose. Even it it means them missing out on CL football next season. Would I feel the same way? No way! Just goes to show how low a Spuds fan will go through desperation! I guess pride means nothing to the worst team in North London!!
I think stopping us from winning EPL will make them prouder as compared to UCL qualification
Even if they defeat Man City, they’d likely brag that we’ll win EPL because of their help
Hehehehe, thing is, GAI, there’s no way they win later anyway. So they can forget about bragging off to anyone any time soon!
If they did brag that they’d help us, I’d just say ‘thank you so much, see you in the Champions League’
This shows how low the Spurs fans are and that resonates to their team performances on the pitch.
Until they move on from that mentality, they will continue to be ‘ambitionless mid table team’ with no trophy to show off.
“To dare is to do”, is their (stupid) motto, but I wonder “to dare to do” what?! …to be whipped by another team and be happy?! They are the laughing stock of the football team, really! Pity
Hopefully, I will proven wrong tonight!
“” However, my intellect tells me that those Spurs’ players will lay down the red carpet for Manchester City’s players, then roll over and wait to get whipped like little boys. We know how ‘formidable bottlers’ they are when it counts. “”
This phase knocks me off my seat, may we not have our faith in the hands of season formidable ever not falling mighty bottlers .
But yet am happy for a very large Ng time my dear Arsenal is dragging the league with Mancity into the last day of the season 👍👍👍💪💪💪
Spurs stuggled with form and injuries . With great difficulty Fatso – our manager – has managed to pull them up by their jock straps . They were really good at Burnley on Sat. Maddison on the up , Bentancur on the up Son on the up . The remaining were much much better . Clearly they have a better chance of a win now. I say spurs 2-1 . HT – spurs 2nil up . No doubt.
let all arsenal fan support tottenham for today match against man city
Let’s face it, Spuds aren’t getting anything from this game. I would put my money on West Ham getting a better result than Spurs. And, even that won’t happen. Call me a pessimist all you want, but IMO, we lost the title against Villa. I’m fully in the frame of mind that the season is already over and it’s just about how many points we can finish on. 89 points will still be a success for Arsenal. We won the title in 03/04 with 90 points and our highest has been 84 points (last year). Considering our average points per season since 2004 has been 70 points per season, we are definitely on the right track. If we beat Everton we will sit proudly on 89 points. Albeit, trophyless. We should never rely on the Spuds to do us any favors anyway. I understand some of us will be watching later with agonizing hope. I won’t. It’s going to be painful. Trust me. Relax and watch your favorite program instead. Even East Enders will be more fun than the game later!
firstly, good read Aziz
2nd, i can sympathise with the Spud fans as if the boot was on the other foot and the spuds were going for the title, which may i say will never happen in a 100 years and we needed to win for them to go on and stand a chance i would also reluctantly wish city beat us in the last minute of injury time just to inflict a bit more pain.
whilst the fans would want this the team will want to win. i can honestly say we have an honest league where all teams go out to win no matter.
i still dont hold out much hope for them to nick a draw let a lone a win but we all live in hope.
like Gunneray said, i have more hope of WHU going to city, setting up shop, parking the bus and getting a result for DM last game in charge on Sunday.
come on your SPURS
onwards and upwards
My appreciation alanball08. Thank you so much for the compliment, anyway.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope that Spurs can prove us wrong tonight.
The spuds are gona talk a good game what else can they say but there is no way they are getting a result against City just watch and see how City walk all over them!
Even though Spuds might give up their champions league place instead of us winning the league, it’s still not over. West Ham can still do us good by drawing or beating Man City albeit, it might be them having less then 5% chance of winning their last game.
I haven’t given up this fight although it’s not in my or our players’ hands.
Who knows… Mr. Pep might just give us the title on the final day 🙄😎 friends are the two managers if memory serves me right 🙃