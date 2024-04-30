Arsenal Opinion: If you are not impressed with Kai Havertz yet you must be crazy

If you haven’t been impressed by Kai Havertz’s form recently, you’re crazy. Havertz has begun to look like one of the best player’s in the premier league this season, and for a player who had a big price tag hanging over his head, he’s found his place in the best club in London. The Ex Chelsea man has been bagging goals and assists for fun, and while Arsenal still fight for their chance at the title, Havertz has become a key to our success.
Ex Manchester City legend Mich Richards was speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast about Havertz, saying this “I thought he was always a clever player, wasn’t he? Really skilful, great touch, but I think what us pundits, media, was talking about maybe some of the chances as well that he used to miss, but now he seems to be taking those chances a lot more.”
“He has always been a good player, if you watch him. This system, that’s why you have got to give Arteta credit. I prefer him further forward. When he plays a little bit deeper, I prefer a Partey or a Jorginho in there and him having the freedom to do what he needs to do.”
At the start of this season, he looked like he was finding it hard to adjust and if were being honest, that’s normally, it’s not often player can just come sraught into a squad a slip right into the swing of things, that and the fact he had a big price tag and was from Chelsea, must have been hard. But since the new year, he’s looked like a completely different player.
I’ve said it before, but the environment at Chelsea seems very off to me and while he was there, it was like he was trapped and wasn’t given the freedom that Arteta has given him. Areta clearly trusts him and although it was shaky at the start, he’s really become his best self and has been killing it.
I too think he’s better off up front, not just because it’s his preferred position, but because he looks at his best there and a lot more comfortable. He manages to get into the right spots at the right time and can create magic from nowhere, showing up in the bigger games when we’ve needed him the most.
I’m incredibly impressed and I’m sure everyone else is by now as well
I think KH has come on leaps and bounds for us over the 2nd half of the season
The one thing I want him to do more is go pass players and be a bit more aggressive
He has pace to burn and on occasion on a 1 on 1 we all know he can ghost past the player but he would rather stop a d come back inside or play it back
Overall though he has been good for us
If you think people are crazy because they don’t like who you like, you must be stupid.
Why must we have an article to convince us any time Kai scores or gets an assist. WHY AREN’T WE SEEING SUCH ABOUT OTHER ARSENAL PLAYERS
Haha. You obviously only read articles that have Havertz in the title. Maybe go to the index and have a look at a few other titles?
This is the most insulting article I have seen here. So people are crazy because they don’t like a player. What happened to personal opinion.
Moreover, what I have seen here so far is people who have RESERVATIONS about Havertz, and understandably so. A few good performances at Arsenal cannot suddenly easily erase 3 whole seasons of desperate mediocrity at a Champions League winning club.
I have come to really like him myself as I have said here some time ago but to call people CRAZY because they don’t share that view is damn right insulting
I must admit I thought long and hard about the title. I assume that you are NOT impressed with Havertz. So should I have used “mad” or “borderline insane” or “shortsighted”? As I say I was perplexed as to the title. Maybe you could help by telling us how I should have described you?
Just a pertinent thought AdPAT.
You have in the sometime ago now past, admonished me and also censored one of my posts for calling someone “crazy”!
Just goes to show how true it is, as I OFTEN POST, that ALL normal humans are hypocrites ,by our very nature.
Which is WHY I constantly battle you for the liberally important right to use free speech and not be controlled by the sinister, illiberal use of “wokery”!
dgr8xt, your point about fans having reservations and three seasons of desperate mediocrity made me think about MA and how those of us who had reservations during those first three seasons, were called disloyal among other things!!
Funny old game of opinions!! 🤔
@dgr8tx the article does not ask you to like Havertz (some clearly never will), what the article states clearly is “If you haven’t been impressed by Kai Havertz’s form recently, you’re crazy”
and if you are not impressed by Havertz positive influence on the critical PL run-in in the big games then you are either blind, crazy or not an Arsenal fan
the embedded condemnation of Havertz before even kicked a ball in Arsenal shirt is regrettably not going to change for some no matter what
naively I hoped Arsenal supporters were different to others, regrettably not
it is perhaps just more pragmatic to agree to disagree, and not let the mindless trolls bring this very special moment (the most fun I have had supporting Arsenal in 20 years) down
this is best Arsenal team I have ever seen*, and like it or not Havertz is a part of that
* even if Man C pip us what i see is the best team i have seen (in this modern age of football Man C would beat the ‘invincibles’)