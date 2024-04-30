Arsenal Opinion: If you are not impressed with Kai Havertz yet you must be crazy

If you haven’t been impressed by Kai Havertz’s form recently, you’re crazy. Havertz has begun to look like one of the best player’s in the premier league this season, and for a player who had a big price tag hanging over his head, he’s found his place in the best club in London. The Ex Chelsea man has been bagging goals and assists for fun, and while Arsenal still fight for their chance at the title, Havertz has become a key to our success.

Ex Manchester City legend Mich Richards was speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast about Havertz, saying this “I thought he was always a clever player, wasn’t he? Really skilful, great touch, but I think what us pundits, media, was talking about maybe some of the chances as well that he used to miss, but now he seems to be taking those chances a lot more.”

“He has always been a good player, if you watch him. This system, that’s why you have got to give Arteta credit. I prefer him further forward. When he plays a little bit deeper, I prefer a Partey or a Jorginho in there and him having the freedom to do what he needs to do.”

At the start of this season, he looked like he was finding it hard to adjust and if were being honest, that’s normally, it’s not often player can just come sraught into a squad a slip right into the swing of things, that and the fact he had a big price tag and was from Chelsea, must have been hard. But since the new year, he’s looked like a completely different player.

I’ve said it before, but the environment at Chelsea seems very off to me and while he was there, it was like he was trapped and wasn’t given the freedom that Arteta has given him. Areta clearly trusts him and although it was shaky at the start, he’s really become his best self and has been killing it.

I too think he’s better off up front, not just because it’s his preferred position, but because he looks at his best there and a lot more comfortable. He manages to get into the right spots at the right time and can create magic from nowhere, showing up in the bigger games when we’ve needed him the most.

I’m incredibly impressed and I’m sure everyone else is by now as well

Daisy Mae

