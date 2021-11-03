I’m not yet convinced in Arteta’s project, but credit where credit is due

I’ve been championing the opinion that performances matter as much as results, and I think we actually played two very good games in Villa and Leicester.

One thing we’ve been doing consistently lately is start the games with the right attitude. Even against Palace we started well. We also have a few players who’ve put really good performances.

No need to say Ramsdale has been sensational. I’m scared to overhype the guy as Arsenal fans typically tend to do, but what I really like is his attitude. I’ve been crying out to see character at the side and the guy is so likeable.

Then there’s Gabriel, who’s been an absolute rock in our defense. Ben White has also improved alongside him. Nuno Tavares has made us not miss Tierney as much as we would’ve otherwise.

Emile Smith Rowe has added goals to his game, hopefully it will continue. Lokonga rocking it in midfield is also not to be underestimated. Anyone missing Xhaka?

It’s easy to look more positively on the squad after a 2-0 win at Leicester, but the truth is our side has like 4-5 new faces that are all playing well and if you now ask the question where the squad needs to be overhauled, the answer won’t be “everywhere”.

If you told me that we’d get 17 points after the way we started the season I’d have laughed it off. And I’ll big up the manager here, because he somehow turned it around so far.

Contrary to the popular belief on this forum, I don’t have an agenda against Arteta. If I have one, it’s that I want Arsenal to win. Am I convinced in Mikel’s project? Not yet, because we’ve had some decent results under Arteta, but we’ve not had a proper run of form, that gives me confidence we can challenge for the Top Four.

But I am going to give credit where credit is due. Hopefully we carry this form to the Watford game, because expectations have risen and we need to match them. But honestly it’s refreshing to be excited about the Arsenal game at the weekend, even if I’m still cautious if we can build a solid run.

Finally I have to put a word for them lot signing Conte. I must admit, it hurts a little. I’ve been a huge fan of the Italian, as I think we need a manager who has a personality that can light up the place.

The guy’s celebrations remind me of Klopp. And the German is an example of how much things can change with a proper manager, as he managed to lift their curse and win the title in an incredibly competitive league. Point is; Conte is elite.

Even his wig is the best I’ve seen! He won numerous titles at Juventus, then won the title at Chelsea, then Inter as well. The guy is a winner and his appointment definitely turns a few eyes over there – as much I don’t want to admit it.

But that should be motivation for us. Comparisons with Spurs will immediately arise as we’ve decided to stick to Arteta, and they’ve chopped Nuno in modern day fashion of a big club. So the ambition argument will come the moment our results dip, you can be sure.

Right now, we’re in a good place though, and all we should focus on is Watford. We might end up as close to the top 4 as we’ve been in a while since 4 of the 5 teams above us play each other. Let’s do that first.