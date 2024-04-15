Arsenal opinion: It’s not losing to Villa that hurts, it’s the way we lost it

It would be harsh to go too heavy on a team that just lost their first league game of the year in the middle of April. Yes it’s crazy to write us off in the title race when we are only two points away from top of the table.
Yet it’s not losing those hurts, sometimes it’s how you lose.
Early on Sunday, Liverpool dropped points because they were wasteful in front of goal. The irony being it was the result at Anfield that made everyone at the Emirates anxious.
Arsenal slipped up simply because the pressure was too much, our players crippled by a fear of failure, the lights too bright, the stage too wide.
That’s why most Gooners will now be worried because, on that evidence, becoming champions this season is unlikely. If beating Aston Villa to keep your destiny in your own hands made everyone panic then it’s over, because the pressure is only going to increase, the stakes will only get higher. Not one player made an argument that they can handle that. If anything, the performance, atmosphere in the stadium, that feeling in our tummies …. it reminds me of 12 months ago.
It was like fans and players knew that without an early goal, the tension would become unbearable and play into the opponents hands.
It’s hard to write this without the accusations of me saying I told you so.
In reality ask yourself how I knew this was going to happen?
I can understand why you want to believe it’s just a reflection on my character. It’s harder to accept the truth. In reality for two decades, supporters my age have been burnt. We have read this story before, seen the ending of the movie, are aware how the play will end.
I sometimes wonder what do I actually write that is so bad ……
That we have a fantastic young squad which if we keep together will one day lift the title. At the moment we simply lack the mentality to get over the line when it matters.
That’s never meant to be criticism, simply a reflection of where our young squad is at.
Watch how Man City will handle the run in. Not just will they handle playing every few days under must win conditions, they will do it with a smile on their face, because they have a dressing room full of experience.
I would rather be negative but honest, than arrogant and dishonest.
I read in the last week how fans ‘won’t lose sleep’ over winning at the Etihad. The grief I got for suggesting we would have to improve our Porto display to reach the Champions League Final. The abuse for saying Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have no business at our club, yet when it matters do you notice neither are trusted by their manager, just like Smith Rowe hasn’t had any faith given to him by his boss in the last year.
I read this week that Havertz is better than Ozil!!!!
Arteta is now asking for his leaders to step up and ensure we respond. Yet if we had leaders, this weekend wouldn’t have happened.
It’s not meant to be easy, the best things in life are not meant to be straight forward.
We only need the Champions to slip up once and we will overtake them. Not impossible so how comes it feels so far away?
If we had left it all on the pitch it wouldn’t.
That’s why we feel so numb because this was a repeat of 12 months ago, a mindset we thought we were past. A leader demands composure at half time. He takes his peers by the scruff of the neck and insists we pass the ball and not panic; he points out that at 0-0 with 10 mins to go we don’t need to play like we are in trouble.
They demand that the occasion should be a positive not a negative. That should have been a match to embrace, a chance to write yourself into our history books, a moment to become immortal, a chance to live forever. Like Paul Merson said, ‘these moments don’t happen in your career that often’.
The likes of Gary Neville get mocked for trying to explain how hard it is to get over the line. Yet he’s the type of character we lack.
The irony that on the same day destiny was left not in our own hands, Granit Xakha (one of the few leaders we did have) was winning the title in Germany. Given how he was treated by a section of our fanbase, he deserves to get the last laugh?
I remember Roy Keane once described Ireland as, ‘ the usual excuses, weak mentality, scared, scared to take that next step.’
That’s Arsenal … whenever it’s time to take that next step we fail.
Dan
“I read this week that Havertz is better than Ozil!!!!”
You didn’t read that from me if that’s what you’re implying – I’d rather have havertz in our team than ozil, because I think he cares more and has a better mentality for tough situations, but I never said he was “better”. Hilarious that you follow that line up with a speech about leaders because ozil is the absolute last player you want for those kinds of situations – certainly the version we saw at arsenal.
On the important parts of the article -basically, you’re saying we bottled it. I won’t say you’re wrong, I was dismayed by the lack of fight at the end of the game yesterday – Liverpool went down fighting to palace, but I thought we were nullified by the end. However, I don’t think we have enough information to say either way just yet. We’ll find out in the next couple of games.
Excellent post DAVI. Contextually sensible too.
On Ozil, as JA regulars will certainly know, I could NOT agree MORE.
Ozil was IMO the most despicable fraud I have EVER seen wear our shirt. And I have been an active supporter since 1958.
JF I disagree with you and agree with you
Ozil was a fraud but had so.much talent
I was a ozil out person …because he swindled us for his talent on a regular bases.
Never had the consistency attitude or application and desire and I beleived he wasted his skills.
As for Davi.. I feel like you right now as do thousands of others.
It’s not how we lost, it’s because we lost. Not been use to that recently.
Chin up. We have 6 to go. Can’t see city losing but can see them drawing and if they draw and we win, we go top again so not all doom and gloom
FEW MORE TWIST AND TURNS TO COME DAVI
Onwards and upwards
Alan we do NOTdisagree at all on Ozil after what you write.
I always said OZIL HAD SUBLIME TALENT AND THAT WAS OBVIOUS TO ALL FANS.
But I also said countless times, that without any serious DESIRE to make that sublime talent become regularly effective , by using it to its utmost, he contented himself with coasting through games, using his talent but not his ABSENT desire TO MAKE THE MOST OF THAT TALENT .
He wasted it by his constant idleness and that, to my mind, is NOT honouring, in any moral sense of the word “honour” , his contracts
He put his own comfort in being idle, before the need of his club, his teammates, his managers and his fans. He WAS a low class character and that amounts to being a FRAUD.
Yea, followed by Granit Xhaka … yeah????😂😂
Love him or hate him, his defence splitting passes are more dangerous, successful and also more comfortable for the receivers to handle compared to what our current players have to offer. Odegard is close but more often than not his throughballs are not perfectly received by our attackers.
One bad half in our last 12 league games, and fans are still complaining!
Any realistic person knows that form wasn’t sustainable…for any team, yet the way some are carrying on, they clearly think we should be sustaining it.
We were going to lose a game at some point, and it’s come against a very good team.
The real disappointment won’t be about this result, it’ll be if don’t we respond. Not against Bayern, but in our next league game. We have to win it.
I thought it was a tale of two halves, and a tale of 2 Arsenals.
With the one we are scrappy, effective, and controlling the match forcing our play on them; as we saw in the first half.
In the second, we don’t commit for 50/50 balls, sloppiness is rampant, careless mental mistakes creep back in.
We continue to struggle under pressure and in the spotlight, several years into the process. I thought Jesus and Zinchenko were brought in to address that issue, right? Jesus missed another chance, (Saka’s cross on a plate), and Zinchenko exposed again as a poor defender.
Lastly, a poor lineup made a difficult task of beating Villa even harder.
Havertz is producing as a striker, WHY drop him to midfield where he struggles to produce?
Why start Jesus, who has become toothless upfront, and just reinforces our need for an actual striker?
Zinchenko at LB? Much rather Kiwior or Tomiyasu, both of whom can defend; something Zinchenko simply cannot do.
Hopefully lessons learned, and the mistake is not repeated. Havertz as a striker, or not at all. Jesus as a backup winger, or not at all. Zinchenko as a backup midfielder or not at all.
The players are extremely tired. The solution is signing more quality players for each position and rotate them well as the season goes by.
This is something Pep does well, proper rotation of his quality players.
Sj
We can’t use being tired as an excuse
Villa we’re better then us in the 2nd half and deserved the win
Not sure what happened when we came out for the 2nd half but we lacked our normal self
We can handle when a few don’t show up but most of the team were sloppy, wrong decision making 2nd half and didn’t kill them off 1st half.
We played some sublime stuff but lacked the ball going in the net
It happens. We go again and get behind the manager and team
Onwards and upwards
It’s actually tiredness that caused the drop in the second half. I have been noticing this tiredness since the Brighton game. The opponents just outrun our midfield and face our defence with a few passes.
Rice is no longer making those fast recovery runs that he used to do earlier in the season.
White couldn’t run fast enough to stop the ball from going out for a corner. That’s why he was taking off.
Saka can’t outrun or dribble past his opponent again.
Only Odegaard is still running and pressing fast.
That’s definitely the answer but not one that can be done with a snap of the fingers – more’s the pity
It can be done if we sell some players and the Kroenke’s still provide Arteta with more money this summer window.
These are valid points and it will take time to have a sufficient number of high quality players to rotate as Guardiola does.
Some people are being disingenuous when implying that Guardiola is simply better than Arteta or anybody else at rotation. Guardiola has a much better squad than everyone else.
He joined a team that had won championships and had top level quality in the squad. It’s true that he has made significant improvements to the team but the base level he started from was higher than Arsenal’s and Liverpool’s, the two who are currently the main challengers for the PL.
MC have a level of quality throughout the squad which is simply unmatched.
MC also have relatively few injuries compared with most other top teams. This is, probably, also related to the point above. If you have players you can rotate in and out of the team without significant drop off in quality there is less risk of injury.
Bar thr first half which isnt entirely perfect, we were poor across the board. Losing duels, unable to break the opponents defensive line and losing midfield dominance. Perhaps we could even be tactically inferior.
Someone needs to tell Rice not to start dipping in form just yet and extend his honeymoon performance. Havertz works better up front but i do like his forward runs in the first half. Too bad he couldnt finish them with a goal.
What baffles me is actually Martinelli. Lad goes into the game with the freshest set of legs yet he can’t outrun the opponent. What ever happened to his burst of pace? Same can be said for Jesus. Multiple times in the game where he lost a footrace with Villas cbs.
As the author said, it is not the defeat but the manner in which we lost.
Agreed 100%. Martinelli has actually regressed as a player the last 12 months. Even the goals he has scored have been either deflections like against city or against teams we are already 2 3 up against. Jesus just isn’t good enough to win us the league. Glad someone else appreciated Havertz runs in the first half, seemed it was only him and Odegard looking to break the deadlock.
Before starting an “i told you so” open bus parade, why not wait till Mathematics condemns us? you must’ve think you’ve got one over us, the optimist. smirk!
I largely agree with your article Dan, one I enjoyed, but have to question why you predicted (if I remember correctly) a 3-2 win for us if you thought we would lose?
I don’t think we played with a lack of heart or effort, but Arteta made a few selection errors in my opinion, moving Havertz back to midfield, playing Zinchenko and leaving out Jorginho. Emery did a good job, sitting back in the first half, weathering the storm with a low block and changing it up in the second half when he saw we were somewhat bereft of ideas to break through. I’m hearing Ødegaard’s knock is not serious and hope we perform well in Germany, but we then have a difficult away game next weekend as well. Needing City to drop points now.
You refer to the arrogance of certain posters but you put yourself firmly in that bracket. Unfortunately you chose to write about the I told you so argument. Until that point I considered the article to be a reasonable argument about the way things appear to be heading at the minute, but you lost me after that and bringing up Ozil who is wholly irrelevant to our result on Sunday
I can fully appreciate the frustrations of the writer and more of less agree with the sentiments expressed apart from the reference to Ozil who was never the leader he calls out for.The players have borne the brunt of the criticism yet I feel our Manager should not be absolved for his failure to trust certain players in our pool who have had little game time this season and in terms of fitness should be as fresh as daisies.The fact that the likes of Nketiah, Nelson and ESR are not considered good enough in certain quarters fails to recognise the energy they can bring to the team when a number of our first picks are clearly running on empty.Our failure to pace games is attributable to the tactics dictated by the Manager who expects us to attack at times when we need to slow the game down until we are in shape to avoid being exposed in the counterattack.The Villa second goal is an example of how not to defend yet ESR has been criticised by some fans when our centre backs were the real guilty parties.As our Manager and players gain experience under the pressure of competing for the EPL and Champions League hopefully they will lose the naivety of winning at all cost as ,in hindsight, a draw against a well managed Villa side would not have been a disaster but a hiccup.