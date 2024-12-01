Arsenal Opinion – I’ve got high hopes that Man City can return to form against Liverpool today

Real Madrid was the ideal team to challenge the Reds, disrupt their momentum, and instill doubt in Arne Slot while also bolstering the confidence of their upcoming opponents by demonstrating their ability to outmanoeuvre the PL table toppers.

Up next for Liverpool is a big clash against Manchester City. One would hope the Cityzens can master their experience and courage and get a result despite their poor form.

City hasn’t won in their last 6 games in all competitions, with 5 losses and a draw. How they gave up a 3-0 lead to Feyenoord Tuesday night to draw 3-3 is a source of concern.

The story of the Citizens’ struggles revolves around their ongoing battle with injuries. But if they claim to be as strong as they are and better than Arsenal, they should easily be taking care of Liverpool on Sunday.

Why so, you might wonder.

Without Odegaard.

Without Saliba.

Without Gabriel for the 2nd half.

With Partey as a right-back.

With a legit goal disallowed.

With the referee on their side.

Arsenal managed a 2-2 draw with this formidable Liverpool team, so what excuse should City have for failing to secure a result on Sunday?

If Manchester City can outsmart Liverpool, I’d be more confident of Newcastle and Everton’s chances thereafter.

One would advise the Gunners to focus on themselves. But even if they do so, Liverpool must be stopped if we are to have a shot at glory.

What do you think, Gooners?

Benjamin

