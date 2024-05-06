Arsenal Opinion: My only hope is that Fulham shock Man City (Tottenham will roll over)

Win and pray by Konstantin Mitov

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0, then City hammer Wolves 5-1. Two games left for us, 3 for them, all we can do is win our games and pray they drop points. The Arsenal fan in me had a hopeful feeling, but Wolves were just shocking and I wonder will City slip?

I am pretty unhappy with the fixture rescheduling. Spurs had a 15 day break before they played us and now they will play City before the last round of the season when their CL qualification would likely be over.

Tottenham lost to Liverpool so it’s as good as done. I may sound like a conspiracy theorist, but the integrity of the league has to be questioned over the changes to the fixture schedule..

So my hope lies with Fulham… But just like it did with Brighton, City would likely just end up 3:0 winners. Fulham are on the beach. So are West Ham. Not much to play for there, then watch how Tottenham, who’ve beaten City at home 4 in a row, will just roll over so we don’t win the title.

That said, we still have to win our last 2 games, and Man Utd away, along with Tottenham was one that stuck in my head during the run-in. There’s history and pride there. They may not want City to win it, but they always raise their level for Arsenal at home and our record there is atrocious.

Regardless, we have to push it to the last day. I think the players will learn a very painful lesson. With City in a title race any dropped points are fatal. That Villa game hurts. We had Partey, we could’ve done more, but if buts and maybes don’t help. In reality, it’s our games against West Ham and Fulham that will end up costing us.

Let’s do our job and see where we end up.

Konstantin

