Arsenal Opinion: Dan’s Premier League Team of the Season – What is your’s?

Before we all take a breath, this summer and turn out attention to Euro 2024 just a few things to review in the next few days.

Here is my Premier League team of the season. Put your’s in the comments and respect other opinions…

Jordan Pickford -Everton (GK)

I know David Raya won the Golden Glove, but did he make such a good save that was the equivalent of winning your team points?

The Spaniard of course played his part, but I think it’s the back 4 in front of him responsible for the individual award.

Pickford, as in what is becoming tradition, he saved his best form for the run in.

Out of Everton’s 13 League wins, 11 came without conceding. That tells you everything.

The keeper only has 3 less clean sheets then Raya which is impressive given that he’s a lot busier playing near the bottom of the table.

Ben White – Arsenal (RB)

My Gooner of the season last year, until the second half of this campaign I would have argued our right back was underrated.

It takes so much footballing intelligence to do what he does, knowing when to join in attack, planning when to step into the middle as a third centre back and crucial at attacking and defending set pieces.

In 2024 he’s been a man possessed, his form coinciding (maybe not ironically) with the last international break. Apparently, he’s asked Southgate not to be considered for selection at the moment.

There are media outlets who have stressed the 26-year-old generally has had a lot to cope with personally and if the public knew the truth, they be even more amazed with his displays.

Saliba – Arsenal (CB)

Because of the emotion of the weekend, it might have gone unnoticed an incredible record set by our defender. He’s the only Gunner outfield player in our history to have played every second of a full Prem season. If you haven’t missed a moment of a campaign where your club has the best defensive stats, you need to be in this team.

Only those old enough to remember the George Graham era can recall a time where Arsenal’s tactics were based on keeping clean sheets.

It means the Gunners are no longer easy to bully and have a skill set previous versions haven’t had in decades. Clean sheets at the Etihad and Old Trafford would never have happened in years gone by, and Saliba seems to be the one who leads his back 4.

He’s in a position where many say you don’t peak till past the age of 30.

He’s 23 so in theory will only get better.

This will be the youngster who tests the Kroenke’s ambition. A who’s who of Europe will one day bid for him.

Gabriel – Arsenal (CB)

It’s not me being biased; I just think it makes sense to include the best defensive partnership in the division.

I would often describe the 26-year-old as being very good but always having a mistake in him.

I think some of my peers would be shocked to see how many of his errors have led to goals since he arrived in England.

Yet since December he’s been a man possessed and you could argue this year he’s been the best defender in the country, period.

In an era where we seem to over complicate the sport, it’s great to see a centre back who just loves to defend. The Brazilian will celebrate a last-ditch block like he’s scored a goal.

That’s not luck, that’s an art form.

Developing into a leader

Udogie- Spurs (LB)

Hasn’t been a vintage season for left backs which is ironic as the last few years attacking full backs became the popular thing to have.

I was less confident of picking Udogie now than I was at Xmas, but it’s not his fault his manager refuses to change his principles.

The Italian missing recent games as Spurs have leaked goals helps his cause.

Because if Ange Postecoglou is adamant in playing this high line, the 21-year-old’s attributes are crucial.

He and Van Der Ven seem the only Tottenham defenders with the pace to make recovery runs. Pressing so much means the youngster has to use a lot of energy every game.

Still learning the role, in theory he should only get better.

A solid debut year which has seen him earn his first international caps.

Rodri- Man City (DM)

Defensive midfielder used to be position where you would get little credit. Where you stay under the radar, giving the ball to those with flair. Not that he’s not capable of popping up with an assist and a long-range strike all by himself.

Yet the Spaniard’s stats are incredible. He is unbeaten in his last 51 consecutive League matches. If you don’t count the pen defeat to Madrid (officially a draw) and include playing for his country, that figure is in the 60’s.

Or look at it the other way, when he’s unavailable, Man City are not the same without him.

The three straight defeats in September, losses at the Emirates and Villa Park, all because he was suspended (the only criticism towards him).

It’s getting to the point where it’s a mental blow to the opposition every time he’s in the squad.

Can beat Sol Campbell’s record of 56 consecutive league games undefeated early next season.

Rice -Arsenal (CM)

I think everyone has respected the 25-year-old for some time, but you actually have to watch Arsenal and England for 90 mins to truly appreciate what he does. Highlights won’t always show how special he is.

His reading of the game is world class, always winning back possession, there to cover his man and very rarely getting his timing wrong.

Even as recently as Sunday there were times Everton thought they were clean through on goal and yet who was covering the space …. Rice.

Arteta did try our record signing as a sole DM but quickly recognised he’s such an all-rounder he can play box to box. He might develop into a midfielder who can score you double digits.

The decision to ask him to take set pieces from December onwards was one of the best tactical switches of our season and don’t be surprised if England copy. It’s a shame for Rice that his country have so many options he will probably have to be more disciplined in the Euros.

I love how much he views playing for the Gunners as a big deal.

Future captain.

Odegaard– Arsenal (AM)

I once questioned his suitability to be captain with Amazon’s All or Nothing Documentary highlighting that, he’s not as vocal as say a Xhaka.

Yet it’s clear the midfielder leads by example. The way he speaks, carries himself, interacts with the crowd appears class.

The Norwegian has contributed to 8 league goals and 10 assists while only two other players in the division have created more chances then him.

That last stat is the most impressive as often he lines up as our sole creative midfielder putting a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and a target.

Arsenal’s best individual display of the season was the skipper’s display at home to Porto.

With his teammates and the crowd getting nervous in the 2nd leg, he took the team by the scruff of the neck in a manner he wouldn’t have been able to before.

Phil Foden -Man City (LM)

Easily the player of the season.

I measure that on which player stood out in key games and by that metric the 23-year-old stands out far and beyond his peers.

That includes two goals on the final day, a hat trick against Villa, a goal in the Bernabeau ,3 goals in the Manchester Derbies.

His numbers have always been impressive, but this was the campaign where he took the baton and became the main man.

He’s stepped out of the shadow of Silva and KDB to the point that Pep Guardiola can now manage what games the Belgian can play.

Cole Palmer- Chelsea (RM)

Has scored 22 times in the League with 11 assists. Given that he’s played in 33 matches that means on average he’s contributed to as many goals he’s played in.

13 of his goals have been penalties but he got better as the season progresses.

Unlike others in this team, Palmer played for a side who when they lacked confidence didn’t have the leadership to cope.

Month by month Palmer took greater responsibility, one of the few at the Bridge to demand the ball, not afraid to take risks, believing he could be the man to make the difference.

The FA Cup final will decide if Chelsea qualify for the Europa League or UEFA Conference but for the club to be back in European football at all is largely thanks to the 22-year-old.

Could be player of the season next year?

Haaland– Man City (Striker)

For the second season running some tried to convince themselves that something wasn’t quite right about Haaland, that he makes Man City a weaker team somehow.

Roy Keane even compared him to a League Two player (although that might have something to do with the pundits history with Haaland senior?)

In reality the striker’s 63 league goals in 66 games since moving to England has earnt him consecutive Golden Boots, a Treble and what might be a Double this Saturday.

In an era where forwards do so much more than just be poachers inside the penalty area, the Norwegian seems to get criticism for ‘only’ scoring goals.

Yet that’s what the Champions pay him to do, put the ball in the back of net and he’s one of the best in the world at doing it.

27 goals and 5 assists in 31 league matches and that’s apparently him not playing well.

Let me know your team of the season and we will let you know who gets the most votes on Friday when we reveal who won the Predictions League and who qualified for the Euros.

Dan

