Arsenal Opinion on Everton game: Where was the urgency? Where was the desire to win?

Arsenal failed to take advantage of Liverpool dropping points, but that wasn’t the reason thousands left the Emirates frustrated on Saturday.

If you wanted to, you could rationalize 6 points. The gap between us and the league leaders would have been the gap between us and the league leaders if both teams had won their home fixtures. Yet, this disappointment was more than just the implications of a title race. Most Gooners are smart enough to understand this squad has too many days where they don’t show up to be considered Champions.

Believe it or not most of our fan base debated Mr. Wenger’s future, or now Arteta’s, or indeed when I question if the Kroenke Family don’t look at the sport as Black and White, as we have to be lifting trophies to be content.

All any supporter wants to witness their club try and be the best version of themselves possible.

Under our current ownership for too long, on and off the pitch, that’s not what we strive to do.

Our 0-0 draw with Everton has little evidence of many of our players giving everything to lift the Premiership despite us constantly being told that in training their desire to win is incredible.

At half time, the entire ground would have been aware that Fulham were leading at Anfield with a man advantage. Yet that didn’t seem to change the lack of urgency. If anything, the ball seemed to be moved around slower.

There is a world where Sean Dyche parks the bus, and we can debate poor finishing or bemoan bad luck. I would love to write that it’s as simple as us not having a natural goalscorer. I would cherish it if it were as simple as being able to mock those who predicted Havertz would outscore Haaland, or if we could question why Sterling was loaned just to sit on our bench.

Yet the reality is how many great saves did Jordan Pickford truly have to make this weekend?

Yes, he observed lots of crosses into the box, but did he ever face the kitchen sink?

Our stadium’s atmosphere improved over the years, but it’s gone back to getting apprehensive very quickly. That’s because spectators can no longer guarantee that they will see lots of chances. That’s something you could mostly be sure of since the venue was built, even in the dark days of Mr. Wenger’s last few years.

We had a reputation around the world for being a side which, if nothing else, would always create opportunities.

Now we are not close to being the most entertaining side in the UK and that’s been the case for a while. Worse, tactically, our manager has made that choice.

Remember when the Spaniard went on that rant last season at Newcastle and how I accused him of trying to deflect from our lack of efforts on target?

Go through each campaign under Arteta and count how many times we failed to get on the score sheet compared to Mr. Wenger.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s helped us to be able to dig out results like we hadn’t been able to do in a while, but we have become too conservative, like our boss is being too clever and over complicating things.

Mr. Wenger would have brought off a defender for an attacker if he needed a goal, the current regime was making like for like changes including a DM for a DM.

Despite being held by the Toffees, Arteta was actually fairly positive afterwards. He felt we deserved to win, we dominated, that we generated the highest winning percentages, and he couldn’t ask for more.

He could of course be choosing to stay upbeat to protect our confidence.

My fear is …. he actually believes this was okay?

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…