Arsenal Opinion on Everton game: Where was the urgency? Where was the desire to win?

Arsenal failed to take advantage of Liverpool dropping points, but that wasn’t the reason thousands left the Emirates frustrated on Saturday.
If you wanted to, you could rationalize 6 points. The gap between us and the league leaders would have been the gap between us and the league leaders if both teams had won their home fixtures. Yet, this disappointment was more than just the implications of a title race. Most Gooners are smart enough to understand this squad has too many days where they don’t show up to be considered Champions.
Believe it or not most of our fan base debated Mr. Wenger’s future, or now Arteta’s, or indeed when I question if the Kroenke Family don’t look at the sport as Black and White, as we have to be lifting trophies to be content.
All any supporter wants to witness their club try and be the best version of themselves possible.
Under our current ownership for too long, on and off the pitch, that’s not what we strive to do.
Our 0-0 draw with Everton has little evidence of many of our players giving everything to lift the Premiership despite us constantly being told that in training their desire to win is incredible.
At half time, the entire ground would have been aware that Fulham were leading at Anfield with a man advantage. Yet that didn’t seem to change the lack of urgency. If anything, the ball seemed to be moved around slower.
There is a world where Sean Dyche parks the bus, and we can debate poor finishing or bemoan bad luck. I would love to write that it’s as simple as us not having a natural goalscorer. I would cherish it if it were as simple as being able to mock those who predicted Havertz would outscore Haaland, or if we could question why Sterling was loaned just to sit on our bench.
Yet the reality is how many great saves did Jordan Pickford truly have to make this weekend?
Yes, he observed lots of crosses into the box, but did he ever face the kitchen sink?
Our stadium’s atmosphere improved over the years, but it’s gone back to getting apprehensive very quickly. That’s because spectators can no longer guarantee that they will see lots of chances. That’s something you could mostly be sure of since the venue was built, even in the dark days of Mr. Wenger’s last few years.
We had a reputation around the world for being a side which, if nothing else, would always create opportunities.
Now we are not close to being the most entertaining side in the UK and that’s been the case for a while. Worse, tactically, our manager has made that choice.
Remember when the Spaniard went on that rant last season at Newcastle and how I accused him of trying to deflect from our lack of efforts on target?
Go through each campaign under Arteta and count how many times we failed to get on the score sheet compared to Mr. Wenger.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s helped us to be able to dig out results like we hadn’t been able to do in a while, but we have become too conservative, like our boss is being too clever and over complicating things.
Mr. Wenger would have brought off a defender for an attacker if he needed a goal, the current regime was making like for like changes including a DM for a DM.
Despite being held by the Toffees, Arteta was actually fairly positive afterwards. He felt we deserved to win, we dominated, that we generated the highest winning percentages, and he couldn’t ask for more.
He could of course be choosing to stay upbeat to protect our confidence.
My fear is …. he actually believes this was okay?
Dan
Our Manager is deluding himself if he believes we created “numerous chances” as this was simply not the case.Control and possession are meaningless unless real chances are created and the fact that we have, to a large extent,become dependent on set pieces for goals, speaks volumes.I’m afraid Arteta has become blinkered when it comes to tactics.He has latched on to the “inverted” tactics used by his mentor Pep, and seems convinced that this is the only way to bring us success.He is sadly mistaken , but is highly unlikely to contemplate changing his philosophy which has made us so predictable and relatively easy to defend against.Liverpool, currently play a conventional 4-3-3 system which is based on high energy and athleticism throughout the team and less so in creativity from their 3 midfielders.Their full backs bomb forward and cross on the run whenever possible, but such conventional tactics are shunned by Arteta in the belief that his slow, inverted build up will prevail and create the chances needed to win games.I shall refrain from delving into the players he has signed other than to highlight my personal preference to recruit a natural ,left footed, energetic attacking left back like Robinson of Fulham who was excellent against Liverpool yesterday.Our performance yesterday, and indeed against Fulham was very disappointing and quite frankly I cannot see us putting together a run of wins which are essential if we are to stay in the race from the Premier League title.
How many people are buying what Arteta is selling?
Everton happily conceded possession, so I don’t take much from that percentage.
Didn’t Arteta say he wanted to create more from open play? Certainly wasn’t that match, that’s for sure.
Same slow build up, same predictable play down the right hand side, same tactic of “get the ball to Saka and hope he does something.”
Seems tactics may be the problem more than players. This risk averse obsession with inverted fullbacks and possession with endless side to side passing is getting us nowhere.
Even with players coming fit we are lesser this year than last.
Has Merino even moved the needle? Can’t rate Calafiori because he can’t stay fit for 3 matches in a row. Why did we loan Sterling?
Lastly, the left side has been dead for years, and remains lifeless even now. All the LB brought in, all the combinations tried with wingers has not worked.
Tactics are the problem on the left, not the players. Disappointing performance from the team; poor mentality and lacking the spirit of Champions. Seems every time opportunities arise to gain on the leader we bottle it.
The left wing has been dead since the Tierney/ESR/Xhaka trio was dispensed with. Ironic that the introduction of ESR on the left helped save Arteta’s job but, despite being fit again, he’s been allowed to move on and Martinelli (his replacement) has gone backwards.
Arteta’s high-ball-possession tactics are great, but he lacks the courage to use the more adventurous ones when we’re struggling to score
He’s had enough time and resources to win a major trophy for Arsenal. If he can’t win UCL, I hope Kroenke will have the guts to replace him
We moved the ball very slowly and predictably yesterday, if we played another 30 minutes we wouldn’t have scored. We had early chances that Odegaard didn’t take but all considered we played without energy and creativity. Martinelli had more of the ball to show what he could do, but he was so average, Jesus and Havertz were like cardboard cutouts, so poor.
Said it before and I’ll say it again, this Arsenal side and Arteta remind me of 90’s Newcastle and Keegan, loads of promise and potential and ultimately nothing to show for it, “I’m telling ya, I’d luv it if we beat them, luv it!”
We don’t play how they played though