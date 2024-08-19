Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal Opinion: Once Merino arrives we don’t really need any more arrivals

This summer, Arsenal have only signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori. Even if the Mikel Merino swoop is on track, it’s unclear if the North Londoners will complete other signings.

Mikel Arteta stated publicly last weekend that he is not looking to buy a striker. More transfer activity is believed to be necessary if the Gunners manage to identify a top, dynamic winger for signing. Interestingly, as of now, there are no clear links to a specific winger, which could mean that we as Gooners ought to temper our expectations and be willing to embrace this Arsenal team even without further reinforcements. However, Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolves should serve as a reminder of how excellent Arteta’s team is and why there should be less concern about acquisitions.

The players were excellent out of possession, and for a team that had just recently regained its full strength (with the return of players who had extended breaks after playing in the Euros and Copa America), they displayed impressive ingenuity and fluidity.

There were some flaws detected at left back and midfield when Zinchenko’s and Partey’s energy levels decreased, but the two have new replacements in the squad, so there is no need to be concerned.

Arsenal didn’t need to make many signings this summer. They scored 89 points last season. The 2023–24 Arsenal team soars to new heights for the 2024–25 campaign with the additions of Calafiori and Merino, along with the return of Jurrien Timber.
So after bringing Merino from Real Sociedad, I don’t know about you, but I’d be content if Arteta and Edu wouldn’t bring anyone else in unless they were presented with a spectacular transfer opportunity.

Jack Anderson

Posted by

Tags Arsenal title challenge Mikel Merino Summer transfer window

15 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. I think we can win the Premier League this season with the attack we have. I think there are plenty of players who can score ie Saka, Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli (hopefully), Odergaard, Rice and defenders too.
    I wish we could have a top CF like Gyokeres but I don’t think we need one this season. Its about getting the necessary goals to win each match

    Reply

  2. Depends.
    If Nketiah and Nelson leave, we’d need at least one more forward player.
    My preference would be a quality option for Saka as there is for Matinelli.
    In the game against Wolves, once Saka left, the quality of our attacking game went down a grade

    Reply

  3. With likelihood of Nketia leaving and potentially Reis, a forward is a must.

    Nottingham just bid £25mil and rejected by Arsenal for Nketia according to Ornstein. Talks continue

    Reply

    1. I would take the £25m or there could be a repeat of Olympic Marseille over again. With the other potential sales all stalled apparently and time running out it’s a risky gamble to try to get more for him. We’ll see.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. I’d say Edu knows what he’s doing, it’s risky yes but it’s only a first offer from Nottingham and they’re very likely to return with an improved offer. According to Ornstein, Edu wants around £30 to £35mil and with the demand Nketia is attracting it should be possible to fetch that amount.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. We need a striker if we want to win the EPL. It is not rocket science to figure that out. We waste a lot of chances. We should sign Osimhen. Even if it is a loan deal.

    Reply

      2. But will PSG pay it to him? Mbappe is suing PSG for roughly €80 million. I could see Osimhen going to PSG a mile away and several months ago. They have seemed to be made for each other with Mbappe leaving. I expect they will once again dominate the league and that’s all.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. We do need a striker. Jesus and Havertz did blow hot n cold last season, also Martinelli was a shadow of himself last season so it’s a big gamble to trust him do a complete 180. Luckily Trossard was immense in Martinellis absense.

    Reply

  7. As it stands,the priority is a striker not even a midfielder reason being that even Zincenko can be used in that mid ,in short we have numbers in that midfield.a lethal striker is our concern

    Reply

  9. The £25m offer includes add-ons. I’m sure a guaranteed £25m plus £5m+ add-ons would be acceptable to Arsenal.
    But I believe our people know what they are doing

    Reply

