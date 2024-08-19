Arsenal Opinion: Once Merino arrives we don’t really need any more arrivals

This summer, Arsenal have only signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori. Even if the Mikel Merino swoop is on track, it’s unclear if the North Londoners will complete other signings.

Mikel Arteta stated publicly last weekend that he is not looking to buy a striker. More transfer activity is believed to be necessary if the Gunners manage to identify a top, dynamic winger for signing. Interestingly, as of now, there are no clear links to a specific winger, which could mean that we as Gooners ought to temper our expectations and be willing to embrace this Arsenal team even without further reinforcements. However, Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolves should serve as a reminder of how excellent Arteta’s team is and why there should be less concern about acquisitions.

The players were excellent out of possession, and for a team that had just recently regained its full strength (with the return of players who had extended breaks after playing in the Euros and Copa America), they displayed impressive ingenuity and fluidity. There were some flaws detected at left back and midfield when Zinchenko’s and Partey’s energy levels decreased, but the two have new replacements in the squad, so there is no need to be concerned.

Arsenal didn’t need to make many signings this summer. They scored 89 points last season. The 2023–24 Arsenal team soars to new heights for the 2024–25 campaign with the additions of Calafiori and Merino, along with the return of Jurrien Timber.

So after bringing Merino from Real Sociedad, I don’t know about you, but I’d be content if Arteta and Edu wouldn’t bring anyone else in unless they were presented with a spectacular transfer opportunity.

Jack Anderson

