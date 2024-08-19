Arsenal Opinion: Once Merino arrives we don’t really need any more arrivals

This summer, Arsenal have only signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori. Even if the Mikel Merino swoop is on track, it’s unclear if the North Londoners will complete other signings.
The players were excellent out of possession, and for a team that had just recently regained its full strength (with the return of players who had extended breaks after playing in the Euros and Copa America), they displayed impressive ingenuity and fluidity.
There were some flaws detected at left back and midfield when Zinchenko’s and Partey’s energy levels decreased, but the two have new replacements in the squad, so there is no need to be concerned.
Jack Anderson
I think we can win the Premier League this season with the attack we have. I think there are plenty of players who can score ie Saka, Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli (hopefully), Odergaard, Rice and defenders too.
I wish we could have a top CF like Gyokeres but I don’t think we need one this season. Its about getting the necessary goals to win each match
Depends.
If Nketiah and Nelson leave, we’d need at least one more forward player.
My preference would be a quality option for Saka as there is for Matinelli.
In the game against Wolves, once Saka left, the quality of our attacking game went down a grade
With likelihood of Nketia leaving and potentially Reis, a forward is a must.
Nottingham just bid £25mil and rejected by Arsenal for Nketia according to Ornstein. Talks continue
I would take the £25m or there could be a repeat of Olympic Marseille over again. With the other potential sales all stalled apparently and time running out it’s a risky gamble to try to get more for him. We’ll see.
I’d say Edu knows what he’s doing, it’s risky yes but it’s only a first offer from Nottingham and they’re very likely to return with an improved offer. According to Ornstein, Edu wants around £30 to £35mil and with the demand Nketia is attracting it should be possible to fetch that amount.
We need a striker if we want to win the EPL. It is not rocket science to figure that out. We waste a lot of chances. We should sign Osimhen. Even if it is a loan deal.
It looks like Osimhen could be bound for PSG (who’ll offer a lot more money). There aren’t too many other options available, but I think Arsenal need a striker.
Ivan Toney is also a good option
But will PSG pay it to him? Mbappe is suing PSG for roughly €80 million. I could see Osimhen going to PSG a mile away and several months ago. They have seemed to be made for each other with Mbappe leaving. I expect they will once again dominate the league and that’s all.
We do need a striker. Jesus and Havertz did blow hot n cold last season, also Martinelli was a shadow of himself last season so it’s a big gamble to trust him do a complete 180. Luckily Trossard was immense in Martinellis absense.
Please take £25m for Eddie and move forward.
The £25m offer includes add-ons. I’m sure a guaranteed £25m plus £5m+ add-ons would be acceptable to Arsenal.
But I believe our people know what they are doing
As it stands,the priority is a striker not even a midfielder reason being that even Zincenko can be used in that mid ,in short we have numbers in that midfield.a lethal striker is our concern
With the speed of our deals we need to start making offers now for the January targets.
