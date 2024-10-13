Arsenal Opinion: Players playing ‘Too Many Games’ gains momentum – Who is really to blame?

It seems the matter of players playing “too many games” is gaining momentum.

Like I’ve said before, there is a reason why clubs have a squad of 25 players and not just 11. It’s for rotation sake. So if your coach makes you play 50 – 70 matches a season, that’s not FIFA, UEFA or your confederation’s fault. Tell the coach to rotate, simple.

And for those calling for national friendlies to be scrapped, I hope you know that many national teams along with their citizens look forward to these games. When will the national team coach assess his players against tournaments? Some countries who almost never make it to any tournaments could have a team almost not playing any football for a long time. And let’s not forget that many players look forward to representing their national teams even if it’s just a friendly. That shouldn’t be taken away from them because some others want to rest.

Moreover, these players and their agents do no have any sympathy or mercy when they are negotiating new contracts. They ask for very obscene wages, bonuses, clauses and agent fees. They even discuss among themselves about running down contracts so as to get high signing on fees and higher wages. Our own Jack Wilshere confirmed this himself.

The more they play, the more money clubs make and the easier it is to afford those wages. The players also get paid whenever they take to the pitch.

How many games do they want to play a week? Just a single game if you ask them. Yet said player wants to earn £350k – £400k p/w as basic wage.

And how come nobody is talking about the fans who are the chief source of this money? What’s fans’ opinion?

They have world class fitness coaches, dieticians, doctors, etc.

Football is also a short career, if we’re to be honest. So what’s the fuss about wanting to play less when the next contract negotiation will surely see said players demanding all-round significant increase in money.

Players will reject “smaller” clubs to sign for “bigger” clubs because they will get more money and also play in elite tournaments such as the Champions League. They also want the prospect of winning trophies, and yet forget that all these come at the price of playing more games as your club will likely go far into these competitions. They arrive at these big clubs and suddenly start talking about striking due to many games.

You feel you’re being overworked, talk to your clubs about it. But a strike?

Clubs are money grabbers, agreed, so it’s not like I’m trying to show sympathy for them. Not at all, as we all know how dirty they can be. But let’s not pretend like players are innocent in any way. They are not.

