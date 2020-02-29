Arsenal opinion – Please don’t call Leno world-class after Olympiacos fiasco

A while ago I was questioned on Just Arsenal for not agreeing that Leno was World class, and last week I said that I wouldn’t place in him in the top three keepers in the Premiership.
The arrogance of some gooners shock me. I wasn’t and am not saying the German isn’t good, I simply don’t overuse the term ‘world class’ as you need a body of work behind you to support your claims.
So, you know how social media goes?
Every time our goalie makes a save I’m reminded on social media that Leno is world class, even though that’s his job which he gets paid thousands of pounds a week to do.
This is not to point out every error (if it was could of written an article about him after home games with Chelsea, Everton, away at Southampton, etc) yet we can’t have it both ways, if you’re calling him World class, that’s the standard I will now base him on.
If he had let an Olympiakos shot slip through his fingers, then I wouldn’t be concerned. That would be a standard mistake and we all as human beings make mistakes. What worries me on Thursday was the 2nd goal we conceded was all about his mentality. I believe you need talent to make it to high level sport but what separates the good to the great is your mentality.
I can name you some of the biggest names who went missing at a major final. I truly believe that if that was a Premiership game Leno deals with a back pass no problem.
Any average weekend he kicks the ball out for a throw in or smashes it up the pitch and we all go home happy. Yet knockout competition takes a different mindset, the line between qualification and failure can be so small. The very best handle that and don’t let it affect their decisions. They back their own ability.
Leno got crippled by anxiety, he feared failure and it crippled him.
It’s not a criticism of him, it’s more aimed at those so reactionary, so quick to tell our players how fantastic they are when they haven’t achieved anything. This wasn’t a World Cup final; this was the Europa League and he bottled it. This was the first time we saw how Leno would deal with the pressure of knock out football.
So next time Leno makes a save say well done but please don’t say he’s world class. Let’s wait until he actually succeeds at something in the sport…
Dan Smith
My personal take on this ……
Extremely harsh.
It might be a tad harsh but it is also true to a degree. Leno’s inexperience was his downfall. He failed to do the basics and ultimately it was the final piece in the whole puzzle of errors that the whole team made, collectively!
I also agree that to call him “world class” is undeserved. Most of the team are a million miles away from “world class” status, bar a few.
Y know
As far i can remember, all goalkeeper who had/have worldclass status, is never immune to mistake or lower performace sometime.
As long he dont regulary do what massimo taibi (if y remember him), fulop, almunia, caroll, karius etc.
Than it fine
Leno is 3rd best NT germany behind nuer and stegen
That’s Karma for you, Europa League should be Martinez
I still cannot get over that Aubameyang miss.
The whole thing is still so fresh in my mind.
We all know that can happen to the best of strikers. It happened to Henry. Leno had time to whack the ball down field but failed with the basic stuff. Auba had to work quickly. His first goal was “world class”!
Leno is a top goalkeeper and his saves and reflexes are second to none.He has the potential to be world class.
He is still not very comforatble with the ball thats understandable but i dont think he has a mentality problem.He saved us so many times when the whole team let him down.He may have not achieved many things but he certainly makes top 3 in the premier league.
He just have to improve on some areas and he will be world class real soon.Mainly being commanding in the box and distribution.But he has improved on those areas and with time he will master those.
COYG
I remember Alisson’s debut games for Liverpool. He made some bad mistakes which cost Liverpool some points. However, he has settled in well to become one of the best proven keepers in the world. He learnt by his mistakes and hes now solid and reliable. Leno needs to do the same. Only then will be regarded as “wold class”. And yes, I know he has a great defence in front of him but, the mistakes he makes are not always dependant on any one else!