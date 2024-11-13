Arsenal Opinion – Proof emerges that some referees hold very strong grudges against certain teams

Controversial incident doing the rounds recently proves that there is some bias in officiating in this country.
The Arsenal faithful haven’t been one to shy away from calling out referees this season, in fact we have often been called complainers by rival fans due to how often we’ve aired out our frustrations at the officials in the past. Even though we’ve exactly been that (complainers) at times, it’s not like it’s without justification.
We’ve had our fair share of controversy, arguable more than any other club this season with the dismissals of Rice, Trossard and Saliba all being hugely controversial calls involving us this campaign. The inconsistencies surrounding similar incidents this season would’ve made the decisions more agrieving, and that grief led to a small section of the fan base believing about a conspiracy against the Gunners. That is absolutely nonsensical but a controversial video that has resurfaced recently involving Premier League referee David Coote should tell us otherwise.
The video was picked up by Fabrizio Romano and shows the Englishman describing Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp in a very derogatory manner, though it remains unclear exactly when the video was made, it has been suggested that it was shot back in 2020. This comes as a huge bombshell to the PGMOL and Howard Webb in particular who have repeatedly defended the integrity of their match officials. He has been suspended pending further investigations as of writing this article and given the amount of high profile incidents he has been involved with Liverpool, he really might face the sack.
This doesn’t support any of the claims of the conspiracy theorist about Arsenal but shows that a team can suffer from the grudges held by match officials which absolutely shouldn’t be the case, especially in a league as big as the PL.
It’s absolutely pathetic, the recruitment process of the PGMOL will be called into question as well a lot more. We’ve suffered from poor refeering decisions these past few years, how can we know they’re not holding a grudge against us? We don’t! and I repeat, it’s very pathetic for a league as big as this!!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
Liverpool certainly didn’t suffer any of Coote’s “grudges” in the recent win over Villa, when he could quite easily have awarded a penalty against them when Watkins was possibly fouled by Konate. I’m sure other refs have their hates also, but are not so stupid as to have them recorded on video.
No corruption or conspiacy here
Is it nonsensical and doesn’t support the conspiracy claims?
Tell that to the Liverpool supporters after this bombshell revelation!!
We have Dean saying that he used to let the first infringement in a game go, after Mr Oliver, once again, ignored a blatant time wasting incident, when he should have booked the chelsea defender for deliberately stopping Raya from taking a quick free kick.
Those of us who have maintained that there were referees who did not follow the rule book were corrupting the game and, despite further proof that this was true, we have an article denying it happens!!
While we have the PGMOL policing itself and placing a veil of secrecy over it’s organisation, this will carry on regardless – what are they hiding?
Mr Oliver should be investigated fully for his stats involving both ourselves and city115 – if he has nothing to hide, he should welcome it!!
It feels very satisfying to be proven correct about referees and corruption by said individuals.
One might dislike a club and still be fair when officiating them. I would love to see Man utd relegated still if I was a referee in their game, I would have been fair in my decisions.
I hold a very strong belief that there are dealings behind the curtains to influence games and Arsenal has been a victim countless times of those dealings. Both in the EPL and CL.
The Pep’s Barcelona and Ferguson’s United as good as they were still benefitted a lot from referees on a regular basis. How strange that referees’ incompetence benefits only certain clubs time after time after time.
It is my conspiracy theory that post Highbury Wenger teams were sabotaged from different parties because they did not want his project to succeed. At a time when unimaginable money was starting to be invested in the PL and there was the great Arsene Wenger threatening to win trophies with Academy players and bargain buys.
Those referee mistakes, horrific and career ending challenges to our young gunners and media’s never-ending criticism were not accidents.
One day the truth is going to come out when the circumstances are right. I just hope it will be in my lifetime to witness it.
Have known corruption was always there since the legendary Fergie time.
If the head of the stream is tinted, how can one expect clean flowing water down below.
Maybe the legendary Frenchman Arsene Wenger was right all along, a great deal of the officials decisions are “a farce’
Gunsmoke,
I don’t know how Wenger would have known, he never ever saw anything when asked after games if it was in Arsenal’s favor.
But when it was against Arsenal, he suddenly developed 20/20 vision.
😂😂😂😂
More like 40/20 vision.
Benjamin Kenneth,
I bet when you saw and heard what the referee said about Klopp, you were dancing for joy.
Now you can add so called weight to this ridiculous theory that’s put out there, by some of the excuse making fans of this club.
Yes there probably is referee’s out there who don’t like certain players and managers, that doesn’t mean that there all unprofessional when it comes to officiating games in whatever capacity.
You try being a fourth official and have Klopp in your ear the whole game, and see how you like it.
Like it or not, it’s human nature to maybe get your frustrations of your chest.
But I do think that he was stupid for firstly having it filmed, and secondly, he needs to look at his circle of friends who stitched him up.
With friends like that, who needs enemies.
No I wasn’t dancing, thank you!
DEREK, once again your missing the point.
Fans of every club are highlighting the way individual referees are corrupting the game by not following the rule book.
It’s not fans just protesting about their own club it’s fans and now pundits, who are highlighting these decisions.
As HH says, Fergie time and Howard Webb was laughed about and discussed by ALL fans of football, so your assumption that it’s only fans moaning about their own club is completely untrue.
Ken1945,
I stand corrected.
People will always try to justify their own irrational sensitivities about the world beinf against them.
There is no bais against us or any other club from these supposed dark forces of Referees, FA etc.
Referees are also humans, so that means that they are fallible too. They have their own personal opinions about everything else like we all do. They know when to separate their personal biases when refereeing games.
There is no agenda against Arsenal. Let’s stop this cringe fest.
👍🙏