Arsenal Opinion – Proof emerges that some referees hold very strong grudges against certain teams

Controversial incident doing the rounds recently proves that there is some bias in officiating in this country.

The Arsenal faithful haven’t been one to shy away from calling out referees this season, in fact we have often been called complainers by rival fans due to how often we’ve aired out our frustrations at the officials in the past. Even though we’ve exactly been that (complainers) at times, it’s not like it’s without justification.

We’ve had our fair share of controversy, arguable more than any other club this season with the dismissals of Rice, Trossard and Saliba all being hugely controversial calls involving us this campaign. The inconsistencies surrounding similar incidents this season would’ve made the decisions more agrieving, and that grief led to a small section of the fan base believing about a conspiracy against the Gunners. That is absolutely nonsensical but a controversial video that has resurfaced recently involving Premier League referee David Coote should tell us otherwise.

The video was picked up by Fabrizio Romano and shows the Englishman describing Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp in a very derogatory manner, though it remains unclear exactly when the video was made, it has been suggested that it was shot back in 2020. This comes as a huge bombshell to the PGMOL and Howard Webb in particular who have repeatedly defended the integrity of their match officials. He has been suspended pending further investigations as of writing this article and given the amount of high profile incidents he has been involved with Liverpool, he really might face the sack.

This doesn’t support any of the claims of the conspiracy theorist about Arsenal but shows that a team can suffer from the grudges held by match officials which absolutely shouldn’t be the case, especially in a league as big as the PL.

It’s absolutely pathetic, the recruitment process of the PGMOL will be called into question as well a lot more. We’ve suffered from poor refeering decisions these past few years, how can we know they’re not holding a grudge against us? We don’t! and I repeat, it’s very pathetic for a league as big as this!!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

