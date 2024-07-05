Arsenal Opinion: The 10 biggest talking points from the Euro 2024 QuarterFinals (and Ronaldo!)

Here are my 10 best moments of the last 16 at Euro 2024….

Hand Ball

Think back to the 2010 World Cup.

Frank Lampard had a disallowed goal with the ball so clearly over the line FIFA could no longer ignore the issue.

For years Sepp Blatter had refused officials getting help from Technology, so it took the embarrassment of such a high-profile mistake at his showpiece event with the universe watching for him to reconsider.

If South Africa was the launch of Goal Line Technology, we could look back at Euro 2024 as certain rules being tweaked.

On the positive side, automated offsides have made the system a lot quicker and should be implemented in the Premiership straight away.

Yet clarification is still needed regarding what is handball.

What counts as deliberate?

Where should a defender have their hands?

What if they haven’t got time to adjust their body?

The biggest issue is VAR should only interject if a referee has made an obvious error.

If everyone has a varied interpretation of what is Handball, how can they ask for Micheal Oliver to look at the monitor last Saturday in the Germany Vs Denmark tie.

Worse, it was a couple of minutes after Anderson thought he had scored.

Over a decade ago, English anger forced the sport’s governing body to reevaluate itself. Will the Dane’s disgust do the same?

Clive Tyldesley

For fans of a certain age, Mr Tyldesley was the soundtrack of their childhood during Champions League nights and international tournaments.

4 years ago, he took to social media to say he hadn’t been given an explanation by his employer why he had been demoted from his senior position.

While he would still be part of their coverage at Euros and World Cups, Sam Matterface would commentate all England fixtures.

The 69-year-old was clearly hurt by the relegation, as he would be when the broadcaster decided not to renew his contract.

Strangely though he wasn’t asked to work until the competition ends in Germany, his last day at the job was in the round of 16 with little fanfare.

For a man who had worked for ITV sport for 28 years he deserved more respect.

While I can’t prove that his age has led to this decision, I’ll never believe Sam Matterface is a better voice for the channel.

Punditry

This has always put me in the minority among Gooners, but I like Gary Neville the pundit and podcast host.

Yet some of the punditry in the last few weeks has been terrible.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I believe an ex-player has a duty to not be hysterical in their analysis.

Last Sunday at half time watching England, Mr Neville demanded Gareth Southgate make 3 subs at the interval and another two 10 minutes later.

When have you ever seen a team change half of their outfield players after a bad 45 minutes?

I accept he’s desperate for his country to win, but this is the kind of reactionary outburst I would expect from a YouTuber!

Not someone who gets thousands of pounds to talk about the Sport.

Worse, when the manager was justified in leaving on Bellingham and Kane to score, Mr Neville didn’t have the gumption to say he was wrong.

Who Else?

These were the two words Jude Bellingham said immediately after keeping his country in the Euros by the skin of their teeth.

While dealing with emotion and relief, for that to be the first thing the midfielder thought of highlights how much he’s been bothered by the criticism this tournament.

That has divided opinion, with some suggesting England’s squad are being too sensitive.

It should remind people that the midfielder is only 20 years old.

As talented as he is, he’s still at an age where he’s going to have his outbursts.

I don’t mind though if he uses that energy in a positive way.

In top level sport, what separates success and failure is a small line.

That percentage could be one of the Three Lions best players having a chip on his shoulder.

If he thinks the world is against his team (however imaginary) and that inspires him, then carry on.

That Celebration

It’s not just what the 20-year-old said after his overhead kick which has made the news.

He also grabbed his crotch while talking to the Slovakia bench.

UEFA are currently investigating has the midfielder violated ‘the basic rules of decency’.

On social media, Bellingham posted his celebration was ‘an inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game’.

It’s not for me to call him a liar as only he knows the truth.

It should be stressed though that Declan Rice referenced post-match that his teammates had been motivated by comments their opponents had made in the build-up, questioning England’s courage.

Outside of a suspension, I don’t really care if the youngster receives a fine or slap on the wrist.

Again, any added motivation that gives him that extra percent then go for it.



Golden Generation?

This is kind of following on from the Group Stage.

I think it’s fair to say that away from the comfort of Manchester where everything around him is at a hight standards, Kevin De Bruyne hasn’t enjoyed his role as Belgium’s captain?

The skipper hasn’t been shy in fighting back against the scrutiny his national side face.

Ordering his teammates not to engage with the crowd at the full-time whistle against Ukraine due to offensive chanting and gestures, and this week he was defensive when criticised for his sides perceived negative approach against France.

Questioned why his country’s ‘Golden Generation’ had yet again failed to make a Final, the 33-year-old correctly pointed out that the oppositions own squads could also be labelled Golden Generations.

Ronaldo Free Kick

My fave moment of the whole Euros.

While he won’t publicly admit it, Ronaldo clearly viewed Slovenia as a golden opportunity to score in a record 6th European Championship. Knowing that his odds were dwindling with France his next opponents, every missed chance the more desperate the 39-year-old became.

So, when Portugal had a free kick closer to the corner flag, Bernardo Silva came over to make a routine cross.

The captain comes running over not even hiding the fact that he intended to shoot from a ridiculously angle.

Silva had too much respect to argue.

The official then felt the set piece was being taken in the wrong place so ordered the ball to be moved back, making it even more improbable a goal would be scored directly.

Ronaldo laughed almost like he had been challenged, too proud to admit defeat and just pass the ball.

This is what you would expect in a testimonial, so it’s in fact quite disrespectful to Slovenia. Especially with one of the best in the world in goal.

Ronaldo won’t be trying the same thing this Friday.

It summed up the man’s desire to score and how much his nation adore him that they don’t dare question him. It’s endearing.

Ronaldo Tears

Dan