Arsenal opinion: The deadwood’s gone but now the balance is wrong

Deadwood gone but balance is wrong!

So my fellow Arsenal fans, here we are in month two of an already disappointing start to the New Year for our beloved club.

And as if it wasn’t bad enough we then had to sit through a whole transfer window watching clubs around us, namely our north London rivals Spurs, raid Juventus and sign a couple of decent players in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, while we sat back and enjoyed the show.

There is no denying those two would have been a good fit to our side, but yet again Arsenal spent all of their time and attention on letting players go, getting rid of the deadwood and reducing the wage bill.

Which is all well and good and by all means I am all for that as it is about time, however there is no balance.

You let players go and have a better looking squad wage bill wise, yet you have not replaced any of the players that have left and we know our luck with injuries and more recently suspensions too, so it doesn’t bode well!

The long running saga with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is finally over too after he belatedly joined Barcelona on a free transfer, but this is where you begin to see the mental and tactical ability and lack of it, of Edu.

A FREE transfer for a player that surely still has some life in him, I am sorry but that doesn’t make sense.

Any other club, in letting their ex club captain and one of their key strikers -(because let’s be honest he was a key striker long before his disciplinary problems) – go, would always ensure they have a backup coming in before the player even stepped foot on a plane to another club.

Arsenal could have been smart and swapped out Auba for Ousmane Dembele just so we had a temporary back up until summer.

But the fact that Edu and the board think that the likes of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Alex Lacazette, to name a few, will be enough to fire us to the top four is just absolute nonsense in my eyes. And as much as I hope they are right I am struggling to see it happen right now!

Yes it can be argued we did well without Auba but the issue here is not his absence, it is the fact we have no replacement for him and zero additions to an already short squad.

Either way we are stuck with this current squad from now until the end of the season and will have to do what we can.

Let’s just hope the summer window is a lot busier with incomings then outgoings seeing as the deadwood has been sent away!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_