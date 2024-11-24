Arsenal Opinion: The hate-filled reaction to Chelsea Women star shows how sickening social media can be

Sam Kerr of Chelsea shoots under pressure from Leah Williamson of Arsenal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow . (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr shared the news that she and her girlfriend Kristie Mewis are expecting their first child, the West Ham player carrying the baby.

How does that involve Arsenal?

It impacts the whole sport because the reaction to the announcement highlighted where we are with equality within Football and how there is still progressed to be made.

Both women’s clubs have felt the need to release statements saying how shocked they have been by comments made on both girls’ social media.

Curious, I headed over to YouTube and Twitter. It takes a lot for me to be astounded by what is posted but I truly was sickened by what I was reading.

This of course has long been the problem with the internet. It gives people access to share their views around the world within seconds no matter how factual their statements are or the credibility of their source.

Some will simply be deliberately writing the most controversial words possible. This is their hobby, their only way of interaction.

The irony being the majority of those characters won’t be in a loving relationship with their own family.

Because having a child is one of the biggest milestones in a person’s life. For a stranger’s initial reaction to hatred is a reflection on those behind their phones or keyboard, not a young couple just wanting to get on with their life.

In 2024 same sex couples finding a way have their children is not uncommon. It happens often yet once again supporters think in the confines of their football bubble, they can say whatever they want.

That’s not to say everyone is not entitled to their opinion. Some will have religious beliefs where they strongly oppose to gay marriage and/or pregnancy. This point of view may exist, just in general.

That’s okay. It would be boring if we all thought the same.

Yet you can disagree without hatred, you can have a conversation while displaying class, you cannot agree with someone’s choices yet still be respectful.

Having studied Child development, I can tell you this notion that it’s unfair a child grows up in the ‘unique” surroundings of not having a father is not true.

To a child, perception is a reality. They only know what they see and hear and can’t miss what is never there. In today’s world families come in various versions. Some have a mum and dad, others have parents who live separately, others only have one parent in their life, others have step-parents.

My belief is the more love you can surround anyone with the better.

My issue is the ladies in question were not challenging anyone’s point of view, were not attempting to force their lifestyle onto anyone, they were not preaching.

They simply went into their own personal accounts to share some good news.

On behalf of Justarsenal, congratulations girls

See it’s not difficult….

Dan

