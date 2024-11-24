Arsenal Opinion: The hate-filled reaction to Chelsea Women star shows how sickening social media can be

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr shared the news that she and her girlfriend Kristie Mewis are expecting their first child, the West Ham player carrying the baby.
How does that involve Arsenal?
It impacts the whole sport because the reaction to the announcement highlighted where we are with equality within Football and how there is still progressed to be made.
Both women’s clubs have felt the need to release statements saying how shocked they have been by comments made on both girls’ social media.
Curious, I headed over to YouTube and Twitter. It takes a lot for me to be astounded by what is posted but I truly was sickened by what I was reading.
This of course has long been the problem with the internet. It gives people access to share their views around the world within seconds no matter how factual their statements are or the credibility of their source.
Some will simply be deliberately writing the most controversial words possible. This is their hobby, their only way of interaction.
The irony being the majority of those characters won’t be in a loving relationship with their own family.
Because having a child is one of the biggest milestones in a person’s life. For a stranger’s initial reaction to hatred is a reflection on those behind their phones or keyboard, not a young couple just wanting to get on with their life.
In 2024 same sex couples finding a way have their children is not uncommon. It happens often yet once again supporters think in the confines of their football bubble, they can say whatever they want.
That’s not to say everyone is not entitled to their opinion. Some will have religious beliefs where they strongly oppose to gay marriage and/or pregnancy. This point of view may exist, just in general.
That’s okay. It would be boring if we all thought the same.
Yet you can disagree without hatred, you can have a conversation while displaying class, you cannot agree with someone’s choices yet still be respectful.
Having studied Child development, I can tell you this notion that it’s unfair a child grows up in the ‘unique” surroundings of not having a father is not true.
To a child, perception is a reality. They only know what they see and hear and can’t miss what is never there. In today’s world families come in various versions. Some have a mum and dad, others have parents who live separately, others only have one parent in their life, others have step-parents.
My belief is the more love you can surround anyone with the better.
My issue is the ladies in question were not challenging anyone’s point of view, were not attempting to force their lifestyle onto anyone, they were not preaching.
They simply went into their own personal accounts to share some good news.
On behalf of Justarsenal, congratulations girls
See it’s not difficult….
Dan
Sometimes I feel it’s better to share such news with your close friends and family.
People will pretend how they are developed but deep down it’s not true.
Social media is where folks hide behind and spew their bigotry and nonsensical opinions.
Hopefully they block those comments and stay off social media for their own sanity.
Couldn’t agree more. I don’t see why people find it necessary to post every detail of their lives on social media.
A very balanced view. A case of opening Pandora’s box.
A boy wakes up one morning and decides to tell everyone he’s a girl. And because he says so, he automatically becomes a girl. Next week, he says he’s another gender. And two weeks later, yet another gender. They say there are about 100 genders.
Seems the system which produces children is faulty. Well, I don’t think so.
What’s the world becoming? Thank God for Donald Trump because I fear for this generation
And for the records, I don’t subscribe to personal abuse. Never.
But black can never be called white or vice versa
Not sure what your rant has to do with this
Nobody is changing gender. These are lesbian women having a child
Also even if it were about Gender change and Race, what exactly do you expect Trump to do about it? I’m dying to know. Please explain
They have my full support
And congratulations to them
As long as a child is loved and looked after by its parents,,,
Two girls/ boys . Or two chimpanzees
That’s all that’s important