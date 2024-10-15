Arsenal Opinion: These international breaks this early in the season have become an unfunny joke

International breaks have become a joke and they’ve not helped Arsenal at all!

After only seven Premier League games there’s been two International Breaks which surely isn’t right!

There should be an International Break every three to four months maximum, players already play at least 40 games a season which is enough of a physical, mental and emotional toll for them. Yes they may be earning thousands and millions but simply put, it comes with a strain to their health and wellbeing which someone who works 9-5 in an office environment, may perhaps struggle to relate with in terms of physical demand.

International matches used to be played originally at the weekend without a disruption to domestic fixtures, players also used to be handed a day of rest if not two after playing on a Saturday but this simply doesn’t seem to be the case anymore in this day and age of instant demand, gratification and constant mental stimulation, which has worked its way into the world of Sport. Witnessing sportsmen’s mental and physical health at times drop off and be taken for granted as well as being undervalued by fans and those of senior authority in the game unmistakeably!

The International Break has only made squad issues more stressful for clubs and managers which is evident with Arsenal currently.

So far this season three of our vital players have picked up injuries due to the unpopular International Breaks, which they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

Our captain Martin Odegaard was handed as described by Mikel Arteta “significant ligament injury” whilst in action during the first International Break with Norway, in September in the Nations League. The midfielders due to come back next month but there are recent reports saying that his return could be hold off till December with nearly half the season gone!

The Diamond of a player Bukayo Saka was forced off the pitch in the early stages of England’s Nations League 1-2 defeat to Greece on Thursday, pulling out of the side for Sunday’s 3-1 win over Finland in the same competition. It doesn’t look as if he’ll miss Saturday’ Premier League game against Bournemouth but we are still yet to know whether he’ll be ok fully or not. All England’s interim manager Lee Carsely could say in relation to the incident was “He’s a positive person and I expect him to be fine.”

To make matters worse for Arteta and Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli was witnessed with tape on during a training session with Brazil, he’s had pain in his right calf and endured an MRI scan at the end of the weekend, which concluded he has muscle edema (swelling caused by too much fluid stuck in the body’s tissues). To top it all off he’s currently receiving physiotherapy from the Brazil national team medics, with no date established on when he’ll be able to return to action for Arsenal.

This is silly after two quickfire and unnecessary breaks this season almost a quarter of the Arsenal team have become injured.

This International Break fixture congestion must be sorted out for once and for all!

Liam Harding

