Arsenal Opìnion: Who would you name as the Biggest Flop XI in the EPL this season? (mostly Man Utd!)

Feel free to tell me your Flop XI of the season!

This list will be subjective.

Do you simply base your criteria on the worst player, someone who underachieved, a talent with a huge reputation, an individual who cost a lot of money?

Be respectful to each other’s opinions. Zero right or wrong!

Just a bit of fun 😊

Onana – GK (Man United)

Don’t get me wrong other keepers were brought by clubs for lots of money and dropped but they didn’t cost nearly 50 million!

I was a big fan of his body of work at Ajax and Inter Milan, but the 28 years has made too many errors in his first season in England.

You could argue he’s yet to play with a confident and settled defence where a system can exist for the Cameroon international to build attacks from the back, while stats show he faces so many shots per match that the chance of a mistake increases.

Yet I’m holding the goalie to the same standards as David De Gea. The Spaniard’s Golden Gloves were often ignored due to his lack of ability with his feet so it would be unfair if his replacement got away with poor shot stopping, which should be a priority.

Emerson Royal – CB (Spurs)

Can play anywhere across the defence. Spurs fans have never seemed convinced by the Brazilian and while he hadn’t done anything dramatically wrong this season, he’s been badly let down by his manager’s system.

Or more specifically, the refusal to adapt to the system.

Big Ange’s insistence on playing a high line means he needs defenders who have the pace to make recovery runs. The 25 will never be that person.

Kurt Zouma – CB (West Ham)

You might not know this unless you have friends or family who follow the Hammers.

On the pitch, serious knee/ankle injuries means at the age of only 29, it’s clear he’s lost the pace to make recovery runs.

It’s doubtful if he could pass a medical elsewhere.

The biggest issue though is his ability to be captain.

West Ham fans will tell you when it’s been called for this season it’s been bad. This includes conceding 6 against Arsenal, 5 at the Bridge ,5 at Selhurst Park, 5 at the Cottage, 5 at Anfield, etc.

Irons supporters in this moment notice what their skipper doesn’t do. Not talking to his peers, leaving it to other to address the media and even at times refusing to thank the away end.

Huge pressure on Julen Lopetegui to change the armband.

Ahmedhodzic – CB (Sheffield United)

I had to include a member of Sheffield United’s defence as they have conceded 104 League goals this season, a Prem record.

I picked the Bosnian because he was so good in the Championship, he was one of the few in the Blades squad trusted to be able to step up to a new level.

Chris Wilder agreed, making him his captain when he arrived in December, a decision he has since reversed wanting the defender to focus on his defending.

The assumption is the 25-year-old has been demoralised by the experience of the Prem, hence why he’s lost his discipline.

Young enough to bounce back and this campaign hasn’t put off interest from the likes of Juventus and Napoli.

Wouldn’t benefit from another year in the second tier.

Caicedo – DM (Chelsea)

Let’s be honest it’s hard to justify a fee of 115 million but you wouldn’t compare Caicedo with any player close to that price.

Chelsea don’t have the system that the 22-year-old had at Brighton where he can have the composure.

Pointing to the tactics, that he will improve with age, and that he ended the season well with Gallagher might very well be correct. Yet it all seems a bit patronising for one of the most expensive players in the history of English football.

Casemiro – DM (Man United)

Has there been a bigger drop in form to what the Brazilian did this season compared to his debut campaign at Old Trafford?

Ex players nd pundits have pointed out signs that the 32 years might have realised his legs are gone and that his days at the top level are numbered.

Even when asking to be a makeshift centre back he’s no longer doing the bare essentials like running back and pushing out.

For all he’s done in his career doesn’t deserve to go out like this.

It’s believed United would be willing to rip up his contract.

Phillips – DM (Man City/ West Ham)

At Man City, Phillips was best known for Pep Guardiola constantly referencing his weight. That wouldn’t have gotten him into this team though as there is zero disgrace to fail to make the first team at the Etihad.

A loan to the London Stadium though should have been enough to rescues his England career.

It’s been a disaster!

He made an error which gifted a goal on his Hammers debut, was sent off in his second appearance and was so poor when he came on at Newcastle, he ended up confronting Iron fans.

Eventually David Moyes thought it best for the players interest to take him out of the firing line.

Highly improbable West Ham make the deal permanent with the 28-year-old closer to going to the Euros when he was sat on the bench In Manchester.

Grealish – LM (Man City)

I more have selected the 28-year-old to make a point. Consider other names considered a flop in the wide areas …. a Sancho, Anthony, Mudryk, etc …. your see his numbers are similar.

Yet in the FA Cup Final when Man City needed a goal, Pep Guardiola didn’t consider Grealish.

Yet two days later the player is drinking, with the press celebrating him.

I’m not saying he shouldn’t enjoy his third Prem title, but I would have thought he would have had more self-awareness to be so extreme in his happiness.

Roy Keane? Gerrard? Lampard?

Would they behave like this two days after being dropped for a Cup Final defeat to a rival?

How many teams do you know who don’t use a 100 million talent when they need a goal? Most of the time the media would question that.

If that was Rashford for example?

Tonali – CM (Newcastle)

I’m going to try and be sensitive with this pick. If Newcastle spent 70 million Euros on a player and he got injured we wouldn’t call it a flop, just all parties being unlucky.

Some will argue that being banned for breaching gambling rules is equally the consequence of an illness and that the player shouldn’t be judged for that.

I respect, that unless you have battled addiction it is hard to relate.

Yet the 24 year old still had choices. Even if you sympathise with his temptation to bet, the Italian could have been more transparent.

While the FA and Newcastle have praised him for always being honest, did he and his agent divulge before they signed a contract from the Toon, that an investigation was about to commence in Italy for illegal betting activity?

Or did they take the money and worry about the subject later?

The Geordies paid a lot of money for the midfielder to play just 12 games. That could have increased when he was found guilty of making more bets while suspended.

Given Eddie Howe is now being told he might have to sell to raise funds, the club were not in a position to pay such a fee and wages for a player to sit at home.

Antony – RM (Man United)

Accusations that he’s faced in the UK and Brazil would impact any player but let’s not pretend that before that he was justifying his 85 million price tag.

Like Grealish, it’s telling that the 24-year-old was not trusted in the Cup Final.

Has had as many star moments as Grealish (a couple) but even then, celebrates with a lack of self-awareness.

Many United fans were stunned when he goaded Coventry players after their penalty shootout.

Rashford – CF (Man United)

Plays better starting on the Left although has struggled in whatever role has been asked of him this season.

The 26 year was emotional at the weekend and has since said he will be taking a break from social media.

There’s a divide in how harshly the player is treated, clearly a confidence player who needs an arm round his shoulder.

The press though are correct to point out his loss in form, and it was the player’s choice to come back late from Dublin and attend a party the day he lost the Derby.

Even before that, for so long has looked like a young man not enjoying his football, like the weight of the world is on his shoulders.

Having been left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, maybe it’d time for a fresh start?

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.