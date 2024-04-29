Arsenal Opinion: Why VAR is spoiling the fun of football – The ref’s decision should be FINAL

My fellow thinking Gooners, I have long stood alone from the mainstream view, on thinking we are chasing fool’s gold to ever expect near perfection in key refereeing decisions.

I offer one basic reason for this view, which is that decisions are made, whether on field or by VAR, by humans. And humans will always make mistakes, which to my mind is beyond obvious.

I consider my thinking about this to be factual and logical in not expecting the human impossible, therefore.

VAR was brought in a few, about five, years ago I think from memory, in order to eradicate ref howlers and all it has achieved, in my view, is to spoil the vitally important fun and enjoyment for those watching and cause endless frustration.

The Coventry v Man Utd semifinal last weekend was such a case and though it did, EVENTUALLY achieve the technically correct decision, as the Coventry would-be winning goal was FRACTIONALLY offside, it spoiled the occasion and a memorable victory for Coventry was denied at the death.

I start from the standpoint that enjoying games and not having to wait endless frustrating minutes for a final VAR decision, is not right. I would far rather accept the on-field ref’s original decision than face the frustrating and unfair farcical minefield that VAR has spawned.

I accept that in an ideal world, IF and only IF, VAR could ever be made 100% correct by using only non-human use technology, and also instant, I would be fine with it.

But my friends, after five long years of it, all we have is constant hassle, endless waits without any fan info, frustration, unfair decisions and many of those decisions are, just as the pitch refs decisions are, entirely SUBJECTIVE AND OPEN TO INDIVIDUAL INTERPRETATION.

I see no point in two or more refs each having their own subjective decision and differing from each other. How does that help anybody!!

I have another and vitally important objection to having a second VAR ref overseeing and thus undermining the refs on field authority.

I was brought up to accept that a refs decision is final and NOT to have it subjected to VAR scrutiny, therefore.

Nor do I accept that refs be surrounded by truculent players who blatantly refuse to accept decisions. I would want it mandated by the football authorities that ANY player is banned from approaching refs, save only the captain who would be allowed, politely and in a low-key manner, to request (though not demand), to ask why that decision was given.

Other than the captain, all who refuse to instantly accept the ref’s decision be red carded and face a long ban from playing, plus a huge fine.

Put simply, I am sick to death of refs being treated with disdain and unfairly.

I also want to point out the irony of fans, most of whom across football are biased toward their own club and who often call refs “cheats”, and of players, who badmouth refs is a total disgrace and must stop right now, if we care at all for the future of unbiased refs in our game. Of even having enough refs prepared to face all that unfair pressure too.

Refs at grassroot level are leaving in droves, and no wonder, when so many are verbally attacked and many physically attacked too. This is an utter disgrace, and all those who do this ought to be instantly punished as the law of the land sees fit.

My fellow Gooners, I consider it of great importance that we return to the halcyon days of yore when crowds may have moaned, even a lot, but accepted the ref’s decisions as final and contented themselves with shouting such as “get some specs ref”, amid laughter around them.

I am NOT in favour of trying to make fans and players behave as though they we are having tea at the vicarage, but simply to return to the days when behaviour was, by and large, decent, and refs were NOT under the enormous pressure that fan attitudes and such as VAR have now put them under.

I care passionately for the future decency of our beloved game and want to turn back the tide of destroying the chances of future refs even being willing to undergo all the nonsense they have been on the receiving end for many years past. We URGENTLY need to change tack and I can and do see that clearly, even if less perceptive fans cannot.

Finally, friends, I do not intend to get drawn into more quarrels about VAR by replying to fractious posts. My view is as outlined here, and no amount of debate will change my view.

Please I would love to read your views, but you have already read mine and they are and will remain as they have been for many years past.

Finally, by next Sunday night coming, I suspect we might be either firm favourites for the title OR long odds against. I fancy our chances strongly!

COYG

Jon Fox