Arsenal Opinion: Will Xhaka Get The Last Laugh?

In October 2019, a section of the Emirates cheered the news that Granit Xhaka was being substituted. The player responded by cupping his ear and encouraging the crowd to carry on their jeering. He then threw down the captain’s armband. Both sides were frustrated that Arsenal had just thrown away a 2-0 lead against Crystal Palace.

If someone had said in that moment that some Gooners would one day regret the midfielder leaving, few would have believed it. Certainly many did not think he was good enough for supporters to be worried six years later about him being someone who could come back and haunt us. After that draw with the Eagles, many demanded the Swiss international never play for the club again. That seemed likely when Unai Emery’s request for his skipper to apologise was refused. The feeling was mutual. Until Mikel Arteta arrived and changed his mind, Xhaka was prepared to leave London.

The Abuse and the Reflection

First though, he explained in full detail the level of abuse he was facing daily. Death threats were sent to his wife, morons wished that his baby develop cancer, and on more than one occasion he was verbally abused simply for stopping for a photo. He was leading a club with one of the most hysterical fanbases in the UK, one that loves a scapegoat. Yet should anyone have to read these vile messages just because they are deemed bad at their job?

It forced some supporters to look inwards. Arsene Wenger had warned that a small portion of fans were in danger of damaging the proud values he had promoted. For decades, Arsenal had been the classy club, the institution on and off the pitch who did things the right way. Now we had our own players challenging the social media conduct of those who were meant to be supporting them.

Society was becoming used to cowards hiding behind screens and targeting celebrities, but by refusing to say sorry just to satisfy a PR box, he confronted the issue directly. Like many bullies, they did not like it when someone pushed back.

Even those who did not rate his footballing ability respected a husband and father for sticking by his convictions and not being peer pressured into conforming. The irony was that at a time when our dressing room was accused of lacking leadership, that was exactly what Xhaka was displaying.

The Last Laugh?

I felt the midfielder always showed personality by not being afraid to make a mistake and by not forcing the risky pass. Now he was proving his class by sticking to his values. He was not going to change who he was, how he conducts himself, or abandon his ethos simply to be told what to say.

Take away the emotion and Xhaka deserved to get the last laugh. Which one deserves respect? A professional doing his best or so called fans who wish death and illness on people because something as trivial as sport is not going their way?

His former employers have not added any more silverware since he departed. He went to Germany, won a Double, and became an invincible for Bayer Leverkusen, not losing a domestic game all season.

Now back in the Premiership, he has been one of the signings of the summer for Sunderland. Some assumed at this stage of his career he would go through the motions yet so far, on and off the pitch, he has been instrumental in keeping the Black Cats away from a relegation battle. He has made a career out of proving his doubters wrong.

If this were a movie, Granit Xhaka would get the last laugh on Saturday. Yet he probably has too much class to celebrate it.

What do you think Gooners, will Xhaka have his moment or will Arsenal silence the narrative?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Dan Smith

