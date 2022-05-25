Arsenal opted against January splurge in fear of long-term implications

Arsenal are claimed to have prioritised their long-term project over taking a risk in the January transfer market to chase Champions League football.

The target for this term was always believed to be make a return to Europe, and when they ended up bottom of the table at the end of August, it was feared that we could well endure a torrid campaign.

Things really turned around after the international break at the start of September however, and we went onto win all of our matches that month as we went on a hot run of form which saw us move into contention for not only Europe, but even a top-four spot. While Spurs and Man United looked to be faltering, it looked like West Ham could well be the team to aim for, and an opportunity to make a stake for fourth could easily have been in our minds.

It is now claimed that we saw that opportunity and decided not to try and push it, in fear that it could have interfered with our long-term goals, while they also concluded that allowing Aubameyang would be better for the overall feeling in and around the squad due to his attitude to rules and his lack of form.

James Olley at ESPN claims that his previous form and ‘infectious personality’ in and around the squad previously had allowed them to overlook his antics, which include turning up late to team Covid tests and training, but it was no longer considered possible to allow such things to continue.

Having missed out on the top-four by such a slim margin, you have to believe that we missed a trick by not improving the squad, but the club seems happy with he decision they took, and hindsight is always a wonderful thing…

While I believe that the club may well have taken a shrewd stance for the long-term, the fact that it was widely believed that we made a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic kind of reputes some of this. We clearly did try to sign a quality player to bolster our squad, but their decision not to then panic and bring in a riskier option may well be justified if we can still bring in a top alternative this summer.

Can you understand why the club wouldn’t do their all to try and clinch a CL spot in January?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section