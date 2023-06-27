Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal or Man City set to break transfer record if they win the battle for Declan Rice

Man City and Arsenal are currently embroiled in a fierce transfer battle for West Ham United’s star midfielder, Declan Rice.

The English champions recently had a £90 million offer for the 24-year-old rejected by the Hammers, who are holding out for a minimum package worth £100 million.

Arsenal, having already had two bids turned down, are reportedly preparing a third offer in their pursuit of the English midfielder. However, they face competition not only from City but also from other top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United, who are monitoring the situation closely.

The potential transfer of the 24yo, if it materializes, would make him one of the most expensive English players in history. Currently, the highest fees paid for English players include Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid for an upfront fee of £88.5 million, potentially rising to £115 million with add-ons, and Jack Grealish’s historic £100 million transfer from Aston Villa to Pep Guardiola’s side in 2021, becoming the first Premier League deal to exceed the £100 million mark.

The other notable names are Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s £50 million move to Manchester United, Ben White’s £50 million transfer to Arsenal, and Jadon Sancho’s £73 million switch to Manchester United.

Harry Maguire holds the record for the most expensive defender, with his £80 million move from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019.

As the battle for Declan Rice’s signature intensifies, the coming days or weeks will reveal which club will secure his services.

West Ham’s refusal to entertain offers below £100 million underscores their determination to get as much money as possible for their prized asset.

The midfielder’s talent, versatility, and leadership qualities have made him a highly sought-after player in the transfer market, and his potential move could have significant implications for the Premier League landscape.

Yash Bisht

