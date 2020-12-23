Arsenal oracle confirms Arteta not in line for sacking “genuinely very happy”

Arsenal have now gone a whole 50 days and seven games without a win in the Premier League, and were dumped unceremoniously out of the League Cup last night by Man City.

But the “Arsenal Oracle”, David Ornstein, is pretty certain that Edu and the Gunners managerial team still believe in Mikel Arteta’s process and are not considering giving him the boot any time soon.

Ornstein said in The Athletic: He said: “I do think the situation with Mikel Arteta is different, despite Arsenal being in a worse position than they were under Unai Emery.

“Arsenal have no appetite to make another managerial change.

“Moreover, they believe in Mikel Arteta, what he’s doing, his vision and philosophy, where he is trying to take the club in a way I don’t think they ever quite did under Unai Emery.

“I think they had reservations about Emery’s ways of working, his methods, his communication – both verbally in terms of his English, and also the messages he was trying to express.

“I think they are genuinely very happy with what they see in Arteta’s work.”

But the fact is that Arteta’s bad run of form is MUCH worse than even Emery’s was when he was shown the door, even though he may be able to communicate with the players better than Emery, they don’t seem to be listening!

Or maybe it’s true that he has just been very, very unlucky for these last couple of months…