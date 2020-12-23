Arsenal oracle confirms Arteta not in line for sacking “genuinely very happy”

Arsenal have now gone a whole 50 days and seven games without a win in the Premier League, and were dumped unceremoniously out of the League Cup last night by Man City.
But the “Arsenal Oracle”, David Ornstein, is pretty certain that Edu and the Gunners managerial team still believe in Mikel Arteta’s process and are not considering giving him the boot any time soon.
Ornstein said in The Athletic: He said: “I do think the situation with Mikel Arteta is different, despite Arsenal being in a worse position than they were under Unai Emery.
“Arsenal have no appetite to make another managerial change.
“Moreover, they believe in Mikel Arteta, what he’s doing, his vision and philosophy, where he is trying to take the club in a way I don’t think they ever quite did under Unai Emery.
“I think they had reservations about Emery’s ways of working, his methods, his communication – both verbally in terms of his English, and also the messages he was trying to express.
“I think they are genuinely very happy with what they see in Arteta’s work.”
But the fact is that Arteta’s bad run of form is MUCH worse than even Emery’s was when he was shown the door, even though he may be able to communicate with the players better than Emery, they don’t seem to be listening!
Or maybe it’s true that he has just been very, very unlucky for these last couple of months…
I think the Board should consider bringing in an experienced mind to help Mikel, give him any title, possibly a Technical Director, Mikel looks like he needs help in the interim.
What the Hell.The so called Board should just sack this man Called Arteta. He is ruining and ridiculing the Club. Why are they so sentimentally attached to him.? He is a bloody failure, far far worst than Emery ….
Agree. Project Arteta has failed. Sack him, the sooner the better. If not, no one should complain when we are playing Championship football next season
It’s true that the board seem to be looking longer term with Arteta despite the worst start since 1974. But half the fan base want’s Arteta out now. A loss to Chelsea and the clamour will intensify. So the boxing day game match is massive for Arsenal fans , players and manager. WBA have made the change . Sheffield and Fulham are readying their guillotine. Lose to Chelse and Brighton and it will be Artetas head rolling down into the basket
If Arteta loses to Brighton I don’t know what more he would have to offer.
These are the types of games we should be getting 3 points in. But even in these types of games at Home we are losing. I just don’t see where the next 3 points are coming from if we are losing Home games against Leicester, Wolves, Villa, Burnley etc? Losing more points against Brighton then I wouldn’t blink if he is sacked. Not because I am a sensationalist, but because I am honest and objective to myself.. I call it as I see it. I really hoped Arteta would succeed, been behind him even if I have kept criticising his defensive/ cautious type of football.
But being honest and objective is the way to go.