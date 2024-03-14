Arsenal oracle confirms that under-rated Gunner has earned a new contract

Ben White to sign new long term contract

David Ornstein has today confirmed that Ben White has signed a new approved long-term contract with the club, set to be announced officially by the club later on this week sometime. Our English defender only signed for us in 2021 from Brighton Hove & Albion where he spent his career on and off from loans from 2016 and then joined Arsenal for £50 Million.

Since joining the club he’s become a staple of our backline and has been improving more and more every season. This season he has done a lot for the club and is clearly trusted by Arteta and his staff to play almost every game. He seems to be working very hard and well under Arteta and although he has copped a lot of stick in the past from rivals and even our own fans, he seems to be proving everyone wrong.

Picking up a goal and two assists in his last two premier league games, scoring a screamer against Sheffield United and two assists against Brentford last weekend. He’s scored 4 goals in the Premier League this season and got 4 assists and is having one of his best season’s with us since joining the club.

Personally, I’m stoked because he’s one of my favourite players and I think he’s fiercely underrated. He always puts in 100% and although sometimes he may have an off game, he still lives and breathes for the club, and for me, that’s what I want from an Arsenal player. He’s unbelievably consistent and has become a vital part of our backline. Having previously signed with us until 2026, I welcome a new long term contract as he’s still quite young at 26-years-old.

Hopefully his good form at club level will also see him picked for England’s upcoming friendly games and then hopefully he gets a spot at this year’s Euros. He deserves a lot of praise for how far he’s come since joining the club and has looked to have finally found his feet and best form under Mikel Arteta.

Hopefully we get to see an official announcement in the coming days!

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you happy with White signing a new long term contract with us?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…