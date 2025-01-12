Arsenal out of FA Cup after losing on penalties to Manchester United

Manchester United knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup 5-3 on penalties this evening after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The Gunners began the match in dominant fashion, creating a number of chances, and appeared to have taken the lead through Gabriel Martinelli after 18 minutes. However, his goal was ruled out for offside.

Arsenal continued to pile the pressure on Manchester United, pinning the Red Devils back with wave after wave of attacks in search of the opener.

Disaster struck in the 40th minute when Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off with what appeared to be a serious injury. Despite this setback, Arsenal finished the first half firmly on top but was unable to convert their dominance into a goal.

Their inability to capitalise proved costly, as Manchester United took the lead shortly after halftime through Bruno Fernandes. The goal stunned the Gunners, who quickly looked to respond. Kai Havertz missed a golden opportunity to equalise, as both sides battled for control.

The match took another dramatic turn when United’s Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second yellow card. Arsenal made their numerical advantage count almost immediately, with Gabriel Magalhães scoring the equaliser.

The Gunners now had the upper hand and were awarded a penalty shortly after. However, Martin Odegaard’s spot kick was saved by Altay Bayındır, and moments later Declan Rice missed another clear-cut chance to put Arsenal ahead.

Kai Havertz had yet another opportunity to score, but the German fluffed his lines once more. Arsenal continued to create chances, with Rice missing another sitter as the match went into extra time.

In the extra period, Arsenal started brightly, and Rice came close twice to giving them the lead. But United weathered the storm, and at the other end, Joshua Zirkzee forced David Raya into a superb save.

Injuries continued to plague Arsenal as Jorginho was forced to leave the pitch. Despite their numerical disadvantage, United defended resiliently and ensured the game would be decided on penalties.

United demonstrated their composure in the shootout, converting all five of their penalties to secure a 5-3 victory and knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup.