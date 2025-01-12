Arsenal out of FA Cup after losing on penalties to Manchester United

Manchester United knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup 5-3 on penalties this evening after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
The Gunners began the match in dominant fashion, creating a number of chances, and appeared to have taken the lead through Gabriel Martinelli after 18 minutes. However, his goal was ruled out for offside.
Arsenal continued to pile the pressure on Manchester United, pinning the Red Devils back with wave after wave of attacks in search of the opener.
Disaster struck in the 40th minute when Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off with what appeared to be a serious injury. Despite this setback, Arsenal finished the first half firmly on top but was unable to convert their dominance into a goal.
Their inability to capitalise proved costly, as Manchester United took the lead shortly after halftime through Bruno Fernandes. The goal stunned the Gunners, who quickly looked to respond. Kai Havertz missed a golden opportunity to equalise, as both sides battled for control.
The match took another dramatic turn when United’s Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second yellow card. Arsenal made their numerical advantage count almost immediately, with Gabriel Magalhães scoring the equaliser.
The Gunners now had the upper hand and were awarded a penalty shortly after. However, Martin Odegaard’s spot kick was saved by Altay Bayındır, and moments later Declan Rice missed another clear-cut chance to put Arsenal ahead.
Kai Havertz had yet another opportunity to score, but the German fluffed his lines once more. Arsenal continued to create chances, with Rice missing another sitter as the match went into extra time.
In the extra period, Arsenal started brightly, and Rice came close twice to giving them the lead. But United weathered the storm, and at the other end, Joshua Zirkzee forced David Raya into a superb save.
Injuries continued to plague Arsenal as Jorginho was forced to leave the pitch. Despite their numerical disadvantage, United defended resiliently and ensured the game would be decided on penalties.
United demonstrated their composure in the shootout, converting all five of their penalties to secure a 5-3 victory and knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup.
Arteta OUT
Oh Cmon. The headline should read ”10 man United”!
Embarrassing.
Couldn’t beat a 10 man team helped out buy the ref .
Worst Man Utd team in years .
But hey ,atleast we don’t need a striker .
At 70mins I thought we might win. By 80mins I knew we wouldn’t. We are utterly reliant on all our players, and any ones missing, esp Saka, we don’t cope. This just isn’t right.
Yup. Thank goodness we didn’t sign Isak or Gyokeres. They would have been sleeping in front of the goal while waiting for our wing backs to take a simple throw.
No point in talking about this crap, same result different day but I’m hopeful that some fans grow some balls and call for Arteta’s head rather than sitting on the fence and being a little bit of a coward just to curry favour with other like minded fools no offence meant
We couldn’t beat this united team and that too with 10 men.
What exactly do martinelli and havertz do in this team is questionable. Similarly merino.
Oh well i guess it will be a fight for the league top 3/4 now for us. We have no chance in the CL
Out of two cups in one week.
Cause I don’t see us scoring 3 goals in St. James Park.
A round of applause 👏 for Arteta.
Jesus added to the injury list. Please Arteta should still not sign any player. His top goal scorer, Havertz is capable and equal to the task.
@SJ
Maybe it’s for the better. That way we concentrate on the league and maybe CL.
You don’t believe that
have to hope it though, that is all we have left…
Yeah but most of the time in sport you have to be good enough
We are not good enough to be winning title this season and it’s arrogant to be discussing winning the CL
I know that Dan. I just have hope left. Rationally speaking we are toast.
@Dan
Those are the only options open to us. I believe this team is capable. Will they achieve it? That I cannot say yes or no to. But as a supporter/fan, I must have belief in my team. I don’t know if that sufficiently answers your question, but that’s all I got. Belief…
Not in this Universe. Only in an alternate Universe that we can win either of the epl or the ucl.
Like last season NY? It happened just the same but we were clear in the league and the rest was history.
Arteta out! I don’t care how just get him out of this club! If the ownership has any ambition they’ll be looking for a replacement
Utterly gutted to be frank, I thought this might be a chance to go deeper in the cup but it wasn’t meant to be. We dominated the entire game but finishing once again remains the bane of this team, I don’t understand how we were able to miss so many clear chances but we have to forget about tonight and move on to the next game. We definitely need more attacking players going forward because depth and quality is severely lacking or we get a better attacking coach cause I just don’t know at this point.
It is time for Arteta to leave
Great! Cos what’s the point of winning today only to get smashed to pieces and utterly destroyed by resurgent city some weeks down the line?
Get that Fraudster Kai Hervatz out of this Arsenal Team. Been playing 10 men fir a year. We cannot win anything with Kai Harvertz upfront.
If we had a proper striker yoh with these last 3 games easily.
My grandmother could have scored ghat today.
it isn’t easy to put a ball over the bar from inside three yards – you have to acknowledge that!
It was the ball!!!
Today again another game which showed Arsenal and Artetas deficiencies. It shows why Arteta is so poor in cup comps. First he has never bought a proper striker. Second, our slow robotic football doesn’t change. We needed to score against 10 men and he plays Partey RB. It is enough to make you cry and realise Arteta is struggling with the job. For a team to be so reliant on set pieces and hope to actually win something is pie in the sky. Under Arteta we will not win anything. He isn’t good enough and his football philosophy is flawed ans doesn’t work. Haverz is a good player but he and Jesus should never have been relied on to be our strikers. It shows a complete lack of knowledge by the manager.
The trouble with havertz is: if he’s not our striker, where does he play in this team? Imo he doesn’t get in – certainly not when everyone’s fit – which makes you wonder why we have paid and continue to pay so much money for him.
Look Davi, i agree. I said at the time, he was a waste of 65 mil. He isn’t a great midfielder and he isn’t a striker. He isn’t a bad player but he isn’t going to win Arsenal anything. I think he could play for us but not the way or the way we rigidly set up under Arteta. Arteta has built this team and it is flawed from back to front. The way we set up and the way we try to bore and tire the opposition but at the same time bore the fans also. Its rubbish football and we need a striker. Most of all, to win anything we need a manager. Arteta is at his ceiling and maybe over it. The money can not improve what he brings.
if he had been a $30M signing on reasonable wages it would have been pretty good. He does contribute by times but at that cost, way too much…now if he hit all of his chances or even half of them, we would not be having this discussion…
I largely agree – I do think arteta has brought some positive things (honestly, we were a bit of a joke before he signed and we’re not so much now, recent form aside), and has improved us overall, but you’re right about the rigidity, and I agree he’s reached his ceiling, at least with us.
That’s a great way to put it about havertz as well – could do well for us in the right circumstances.
Same old story, missed chances, apart from penalty miss Havertz had chances and Rice also had good chances to win this game comfortably . Knowing our team though if we did buy a prolific scorer he would probably start missing good chances….. also more injuries.
If you want to feel any better, just remember Havertz is our highest paid player and we paid almost the same fee for Chelsea they paid after he failed 3 seasons for them.
DaJuhi my thoughts exactly, the guy flopped at Chelsea and then Arsenal come along and sign him up for silly money, well done Arteta and co, another top signing 👏
That is the phishy part, exactly my thought back then when Kai was signed. He flopped at Chelsea. MA and Edu might want him, fine, but the high price tag could never be justified. Any good business would have meant signing him at a much more discounted price, we paid our arms and legs. His signing, to me, was the reason of no more forward signing, MA had to fit him in. Not Kai’s fault though. We then had the entire period of Kai in the mid field experiment that costed us dearly.
I didn’t know enough to say if MA has reached him ceiling, but Arsenal is in shambles. I feared of this as MA’s experiment forced by his biggest mistake signing could have led to our demise, it seems we are down the path.
Small coach, short temper.. All good coaches in the world are physically bigger than Arteta..
Lol
Are we really surprised? Our whole season is unraveling before our eyes. All the same problems and all the same failings – now what? I am completely exasperated by this one. The tide is turning against Arteta even with consideration to the injuries.
Football competition is all about result. No one cares about how dominant you are, or how good your team was in playmaking. It’s only trophy lifter that are celebrated. Arsenal are gradually regressing.. It won’t take long if this kind of results continues before the fans turns on the coach. Our playing style is too predictable. It would only take a wise tactical coach to find a way around our style. And we have a lot of good coaches in Epl right now
Too bad we are out of FA Cup and one leg out of Carabao at Newcastle because realistically, it’s an “almighty mountain to climb”
Oh my dear Arsenal, there is a need to get players from this current windows to see if fresh legs could improve the team.
Poor performance today
Arteta should not be out. Every one at Arsenal is injured. He needs a ST like Mbappe, Haaland etc. and a winger like Vini or Yamal category. I mean if u dont have that class of players how u want a team to play like Madrid or City. U cant win races against ferrari or Mclarens with KIA cars.
He’s had plenty of time and money to try to get players like that. We could have got isak before he went to Newcastle, for example, but instead we got havertz. I swear we’ve signed about 30 defenders since arteta joined and one player who’s primary position is striker (jesus)?
Says something when our biggest goal threat is a defender .
@lola
You mean KAI…I couldn’t help myself. 😁
Forget about their prices the question is can Arteta genuinely go for those qualities the answer is NO, he doesn’t have the balls, he prefers going to their club’s waste bin and pay fabulous fees for whoever their clubs have dumped there deceiving himself that he’s going to perform miracles that his superiors failed to perform. Stan Kronke and Arteta are playing possum with the club.
Kia Picanto 998cc.
@HH
😂
Nah that is not enough. He also needs to evolve his tactics. Wonder how many games he needs before he realizes it is not working. Putting a Haaland or Mbappe will only make those players lose their identity under his gameplan.
That last minute intro of Tierney is a clear sign that he has realized it is not working… or maybe a sign of desperation, loss of composure or out of ideas.
No improvement on tactics plus no addition of players will mean his time is up at Arsenal. Thanks for building a foundation… at least.
“That last minute intro of Tierney is a clear sign that he has realized it is not working… or maybe a sign of desperation, loss of composure or out of ideas.”
The cynic in me thinks that he introduced Tierney as an advert for selling him, with the upside that in the few minutes that he was on that he might help the left side to win the game.
A credit to the Arsenal fans who gave Tierney a cheer when he came on. He is a good defender and attacking full back and brings an alternative style of play. We all know he has fitness issues but gives us an option. Unfortunately that will be the last that we will see of him.
He is the one who is refusing himself to have a world class striker
Is there something wrong with you or are you just stupid or thick
Every manager is assembling their own version of Ferrari with players hand picked using their transfer money. MA had his time but this looks more like a Kia. Honestly, Kia works, what we have is more like a Chrysler.
Absolute rubbish, tappy tappy, swing into the box all night but no one capable of finishing !
All teams have now discovered how to play us.
So just for clarification
As we got a penalty and they a red card are we saying zero agenda or conspiracy this weekend ?
Dan, the ref couldn’t help us this week. We kicked hus help back in his face. I am sure there will be a few who have some new and old excuses to blurt out.
Arsenal need a striker
Arteta doesn’t think so.
If a team is not performing well due to absence of one player, it means they are not a good team.. Without Saka, Arsenal is nothing. Without Odegaard, we are nothing, without Saliba/Gabriel, we are soft team.. The squad depth is very much questionable..
NO! The manager and his decisions are very questionable.
Thought Tierney was our best player, just saying. Where has he been?
good one. I half-expected him to get the ball and take a shot at Raya the way he has been treated by Arteta. He is a good pro though!
Is it not high time the board of this club leased out Emirates to serious minded club? Do they consider the feeling of we fans at all? Why must we be humiliated at all times just because we are supporting a football club? Is this club jinxed? This is unacceptable. Same pattern, no urgency in attack, no clinical striker, no shooter, no dribler, no killer passer, no counter attack, this is not the Arsenal we used to support.
I’m highly embarrassed and humiliated with this performance. The season ended in January so early…
Lease out Emirates to another club, funniest comment so far😂.
Still second in the league.
Still in the Carabao cup, as only half time.
Still in Champions league.
Out of the FA cup.
So our season has ended has it 😂😂.
One will be forgiven to think there are paid influencers or most likley bots programmed to defend Arteta against any dissatisfaction.
A Couple showed up down below 👇 🙄HH
Unless we can turn around second leg mate yeah
Title is done and we obviously are not winning CL
It will on Wednesday when spurs beat us.
It’s pathetic to watch.
A scared manager who must go.
Are you really that deluded or are you just a tit
The season ended since November 2024
but none of you could see what I’ve already seen as at then.
Thought I stepped into a time machine and was watching prime Arteta and Denilson.
Boy are we in bad shape.
One trick pony comes to mind.
That silly white shirt summed them up, like a walking white flag, who’s idea was it to start that silly campaign? Arsenal have been done every time they’ve worn it? 😀 Some proper comedy stuff from this club now, getting to the point where you just have to laugh otherwise you’ll just cry, millions splashed on absolute dross, please just go now Arteta, maybe an interim can salvage this season before it absolutely falls apart, enough of this mediocrity!
5 games, only one win.
What is the pattern of football style do we play? Play corner and be hopping…,this is shameful
The referee even tried to assist us with favorable calls yet the quality attacker and wingers could not score. 😂
Now unto Wednesday. We lose to Tottenham at the Emirates. That would be the icing on the cake 😂
All focus now on the NLD next. COYG!!!
Arsenal colors are white and red, we start a campaign of of no more red – how? We are forced to wear white and start campaign on no more red, what a paradox.
The team looked like it had no ideas from the start. The level of performances from some of our players is simply unacceptable. Havertz back to being the Havertz we all know, Odegaard ghosting continues this season, Martinelli spamming crosses that go into random spots. I know many are Arteta out and I understand but I’m not ready to throw away all the work he’s done getting us competitive again. It’s a very rough patch in a season that was completely up for grabs, but if the right attacking signings are made I still think this season can live up to its potential next season. The problem is the recruitment though and Arteta’s lack of focus in buying the right players that can actually score goal. Enough of the “duels won” statistics garbage. We just need lethal finishers that know where to be in the box and are reliable in their finishing. There ARE such players, Arteta and the club just need to get serious and go after them and stop “almost” creating a great squad and finally just do it.
As for this particular season, it’s a wash already. Very minimal chance we win at St. James, and from there I dont see us achieving much. Not ready for later stages of UCL, and definitely can’t keep up with Liverpool and I’d even settle for 4th right now. Anyways, good time to take a bit of a break from the gunners and have some faith we can do better next season. Because season is done in January. 🙁
I am sorry, I don’t want Arteta after this season if we come away empty handed. He obviously has gone as far as he can. Bringing Partey on at RB today needing a goal with utd down to the bare bones and 10 men, STINKS!!!
Looking at the bench, there wasn’t much choice
The board and Arteta have 2 weeks left to sign a Striker and winger to give this season any hope.
right now we need fullbacks, central defenders and a creative midfielder as well – that is where we stand at this point.
Disappointing result, yes. But we still have the league and CL to focus on. Let’s see the rest of the season out and take it from there. No need to get ugly, no matter what happens.
A pragmatic and non emotional comment that makes sense. That said, it is very difficult to see anything improving without change. The injuries play their part, but the fact that we are so reliant on Saka and Odegaard, means that we so very average when they don’t play or play well. We don’t have to be a coach to see that, and we don’t need to be a clairvoyant to know our season has already taken its course.
Arteta’s way of playing is disgusting. The guy has no idea about attacking football. All he coaches his players is to play with fear of loosing the game. I noticed this when we play even a relagated team, when we lead by one nul, he can take out a midfielder or a striker and enter a defender. This shows lack of confidence to impose his attacking football. All players are instructed to use safe passes and end up having back or side passes to allow the opponent to regain the shape. Under him Arsenal will never win anything. Mark my words.
blame rice i would have scored that headed chance with ease 110 million for a converted center back midfielder
That was so disappointing. I was in the “we just need a striker camp” until the past couple of matches as it is obvious that the problems are much deeper than that.
Answer me this – If you were KSE would you give these guys $100 M to buy a striker based on the other investment (like our obsession with buying injured fullbacks) and how the season is going?
Would you have any faith that they would use the money well? A good striker would help but I no longer think it is the missing piece.
We probably need to spend the money on some serviceable roll players as we shipped all of our crop out the door. The weakness in our bench was really apparent in the last two cup games.
We have really gone backwards and the style of play is so frustrating – if they win it would be a lot less frustrating I grant you.
We constantly come to grief because we don’t have the squad to cover our schedule. It is more dire this year but we had same problem in last two years.
We get nothing by waiting for 20 minutes to throw in the ball other than ticking off the ref, in fact it just slows us down even more.
This desire for control doesn’t work, it takes away any skill we have and allows for pretty much anybody to control us in the final third. On the plus side we have fantastic possession and back pass numbers – always the most important stats.
The magic of set pieces seems to be off (Saka being gone is certainly part of it) so that big bonus seems to be gone.
Odegard has been mediocre at best since returning and we don’t have another attacking mid with Nawari out (and Arteta was very reluctant to use him like for like anyway).
I think the obsession with data was why Raya was jumping so early on every shot, but that may have just been poor goalkeeping – and that shouldn’t have mattered against 10 for a big chunk of the game.
Right now it looks like we will be fortunate to stay top four and get one knock-out win in CL.
Very frustrated and probably shouldn’t have written this post now…
obsession with data…! You’ve said it pal. I was wondering why Raya’s penalty session seems so scripted.
he played well otherwise so why else would he have been so bad on the penalties?
The obsession with data is what has driven some of the improvements that we have seen in the last few seasons. However, we do not have the kind of lethal strike force that would take advantage of the setup.
We also need squad rotational options. The likes of Reiss and Nketiah were useful in previous seasons.
The results we have had are understandably driving the narratives. It is worth looking beyond these however to assess whether Arsenal were as bad as being suggested except for clinical finishing.
They weren’t as bad as being painted
But the finishing was atrocious
Yes, the finishing was not good enough and this is something that needs addressing. It will be difficult to improve the situation in this window unless the club is willing to take certain risks and possibly pay over the odds for upgrades.
Come on. A header is never easy. At least Rice forced a save out of the goalkeeper. Now the Harvetz chance I could have scored.
Oh dear, Oh dear, Oh Dear,
Well the £65 million waste of money has come home to roost.
Two glorious chances missed, and the penalty saved. (Although that can happen to be fare).
But it all comes back to the club sanctioning buying Havertz. On what level did it ever make sense. Did Arteta and the club ever watch his performances for Chelsea.
We constantly hear about our need for a striker, and if questioned my guess is that Arteta will say that he’s got no choice but to play Havertz in the no:9 role.
My answer to that is we never needed Havertz in the first place. That £65 million could have been spent so much better.
Now for the rest of the team. Rice missed a great chance with the header, good save but should never have been given the opportunity to be fare. His second chance, well the goalkeeper deserves credit for that one, as Rice did the best he could from the angle that he was at.
I personally believe that justice was done regarding the penalty, it was a soft one to be honest.
I don’t know what you think, but is anyone else embarrassed by how long we take to take our set pieces, Its shameful really.
And now that it looks like Jesus could possibly be out yet again injured, will the club finally see fit to bring in a player or two.
The writing is on the wall for this season, and I for one can’t see Arteta turning the season around in any way shape or form.
They’ve got three more home games to come in a row. Tottenham and Villa on Wednesday and Saturday respectively. And Zagreb on the following Wednesday.
Could the results of these three games have any bearing on Arteta’s future in the job, we’ll see in the next 10 days.
You’ll notice as one of Arteta’s biggest critics, I’ve been very quite on my thoughts on him regarding todays game.
I’m waiting to hear what he’s got to say, and then no doubt I’ll have plenty to say.
Thumbs up for the level headed analysis, Stewart.
Don’t get a striker .. replace Arteta tonight.
The truth is we have a squad that should be doing so much better.
@Reggie
Real Talk 👍🏾
Arteta is SO scared to lose, that is why we lose. The football is so safe but it isn’t really that safe, is it?
What player/players in their right mind would come to The ARSENAL. Especially under a coach/manager who has a history of regressing players left right and centre. Can’t blame the referee for this debacle. Maybe it was the FA Cup match ball ⚽. Anyone who can defend this excuse of a manager, is just taking the p#ss out of those of us who do have knowledge of the game they call football. Arteta should do the right thing tonight and hand in his resignation
Although it should’ve never got to that, I don’t think Havertz and Odergaard should’ve been in the first five penalty takers. Odergaard was only half there and Havertz wasn’t there at all, he’s a confidence player, and he didn’t have any today. Breathed a sight of relief when Odergaard scored.
Are people’s eyes open now? Are your minds open?
Replace Arteta with whom? Plenty of managers can repeatedly get bounced out of cup rounds.
Losing to a poor utd side down to 10 men and we play worse with 11 men.
Arteta is out of ideas, and the club drops points while Arteta refuses to admit his crab style of football is a big factor of our poor play.
Board should use funds to buy a striker, winger, and B2B midfielder, I don’t see Arteta admitting defeat and changing his ways.
Board should also put Zinchenko, Jesus, Havertz in shop window in the Summer despite Arteta’s thoughts.
Think Arteta has taken us as far as he can, it’s like Jose’ minus the pedigree and trophies; arrogance mired in defensive football.
Our season is lmploding in front of us if the spuds get a result when they come then we are in trouble
Thanks for the memories Arteta but it’s time to go.
Have there been any memories ?
You beat me to it Dan. Maybe we can remember the consecutive 8ths.
Cmon guys, we won FA cup and Community Shield under Arteta.
Aubameyang won us that trophy before Arteta ruined him as he did many more after.
He has failed to clear the first round since.
Community shield !
It’s a friendly ,one off game .
Quantic Dream,
Are you for real, the FA Cup was five years ago.
And stop with this rubbish about winning the Community Shield it’s a curtain raiser to the new season, nothing more nothing less.
Are you that desperate to improve Arteta’s trophy haul, that you really include the Community Shield. (REALLY!).🙄🤷♂️🤦♂️
I’ve been saying it for ages. Our football is on played one way. There’s never a plan B and without Saka we’re even worse. This brand of football has been found out and even the worst teams in the country know has to play against us. Arteta kokws no other way of playing. That is typical of an inexperienced manager. Is he right for AFC going forward?
Hello again fellow contributors.
I’ve just been to the Arsenal web page and read what Arteta had to say.
I don’t know why I really bother reading his after match comment’s because all that really needs to be done is to copy and paste them. It’s always the same rubbish.
Please my fellow Arsenal fans, if you haven’t already read his comments on the Arsenal web page, go and have a look.
Then can you please tell me if he’s deluded, or do I watch different games to him.🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
Just done that Derek and the first section was absolutely true.
We should have put the game way beyond manure with the chances we had…. what do you find that you disagree with in that section?
The rest is him trying to get behind and protect his players and I wouldn’t expect anything less, would you?
I find the “love in” way over the top and, at the moment, I think it would be hard to find any fan who “loves” them for that performance.
Ken1945,
You say was absolutely true, and what is my problem with what he said. My problem is, he says the same thing game after game that we don’t win.
And as for the defending his team, well he shouldn’t. Time and time again they’re letting him and the fans down.
Some hard truths need to be aired, both from the manager to the players and even the players to the manager.
This season is going down hill fast, and when you listen to what the manager says after games, it doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence that he or the team can turn this around anytime soon.
The team is his team.
A question : Has Mikel Arteta lost the players with his style of management?
I don’t mean in the way UE did, but in the way he has taken all the style, flair and individuality out of the players?
The likes of Rice, Martinelli, Jesus, Tierney, Trossard all seem to have taken backward steps this season.
Meanwhile, MA’s fa cup record continues to be the worst in the clubs managerial history, I do believe.
Before MA arrived, we had only been knocked out in the 3rd round once in the previous 25 years (Wenger to Forest) while Arteta has been knocked out twice in the last three seasons and in the fourth round once!!
Once again he experimented with his selection and failed yet again.
To bring Partey on at right back against ten men makes no sense to me, perhaps someone could enlighten me?
Of course the players have to take a lot of responsibility for the missed chances, especially Odegaard and the penalty miss – those misses can’t be pinned on MA, but the style of play is 100% down to him.
I cannot think of any other top flight manager, playing against ten men for 60 minutes, who would not have changed tactics (such as they were) and go all out.
Sorry Mikel, but it’s going from bad to worse and the NL derby must surely be one that you have to get right?
Ken – MA has micro managed this team to a point that it collapses whenever one piece is missing. His obsession with heavy possession and sideway passing, you can tell thag he prefers not to lose than winning. Alot is asked of our wingers because both of our fullback are inverted. They is no overlap and everything is played infront of opposition. My fear is that even he managed to get a top striker, he will micro manage him and make him completely toothless.
Like he did to Auba ,because let’s be honest his scoring record before Arteta showed up was brilliant .
But his discipline wasn’t and both MA and Aubemeyang have made it clear that was the issue.
Nothing to do with his goals, as MA had made him captain of course.
MA’s mistake was not replacing him before he let him go.
Ken1945,
With the questions you’ve just asked, maybe the answer is that Arteta isn’t up to the job with the decisions he’s making.
And then the question is what should the club do, blindly go along with the way Arteta is putting out his team selections and their pragmatic tactics, or doe’s the owner have to make a big decision and decide enough is enough and make a change.
Which also begs the question, should he do it now, or at the end of the season.
Ibrahim, it’s looking that way isn’t it?
Derek, but you didn’t answer my question!!
Mr Kronkie acted on the performances he saw over the last two seasons and most of the footballing world expected a similar set of results this season.
Injuries, refereeing decisions, fixtures and, most of all, the managers decisions have seen the complete opposite.
After getting MA to agree a new contract deal, I can’t see Mr Kronkie doing anything but see this season out, especially as the two major trophies, PL and CL, still to play for.
Ken1945,
Premier League and Champions League, don’t even go there. 🙄🤦♂️
Spot on Ken.
Ken the player are micro managed to the nth degree. There is no fluidity and freedom. I really can not find an excuse or excuse Arteta for bringing on Partey and putting him at RB. Anywhere, anyone, but RB? What was that all about? We are getting too predictable an the players also. They look robotic and look like they don’t want make a mistake. And guess what, they do. Where is the kitchen sink football that wins you games. Where is the match winner, you turn too (i dont mean saka) i mean the talisman striker. We are and have been stale for a few months now. I think we are getting to the point of season over in February, March.
Wheres all the conspiracy theories when decisions go our way
I said it for years , we won’t win title under this ownership
I also write last year signing Havertz will cost us everything
Shame on the arrogant Gooners who have fallen for the Koronke buisness model
Dan, there was no VAR for the referees to use against us mate.
The two yellows were straightforward, as was the penalty.
I find your refusal to answer the double standards of Mr Oliver in our city games, along with his
record when refereeing city as very telling.
As for the owner, how, exactly, was Kronkie responsible for what went on during the game?
Did he miss the penalty, or any of the chances?
Did he decide the tactics or style of play?
Why is it “arrogant” to support an owner who has given £700 million plus to improve the squad?
Was it Havertz who cost us everything? What about Rice and Odegaard…. or even the manager himself?
Yes the Kroenke business model and their apparent ambition is an issue. They will be content with the revenues as the ground is full every game with season ticket waiting list plus money from the CL from getting in top four of PL etc.
I don’t expect any change unless we finish outside top 4 and then that will trigger something as the revenues will begin to fall. The fans can protest all we like but the power is in the hands of the players. Lose games, lose the dressing room , lose more games and the manager is gone.
If anyone were to defend Arteta, please tell me why Havertz was allowed to continue playing as Timber was sent out, to be replaced by Partey, when the problem was in midfield and attack and not defence.
Why has it not dawned on this rookie manager, that Partey is good for Arsenal in the midfield and not right back? It is painful, for those who have supported this club, since the good old days of Wenger, to see a clueless manager, by the name of Arteta; one whose inferiority complex makes him fear managing good players.
Jagombe,
Well said. 👍
I suppose the answer to that is Partey replaced a RB. Looking at the bench, who would you have replaced Timber with? Jorginho went off injured as did Jesus. Surely Arteta would have had at least one eye on the match on Wednesday night and was trying to manage the minutes bearing in mind the schedule is manic
SueP, but if he’d played him in his best position in the first place, rather than leave him and Rice on the bench, perhaps the game would have been won by then.
There really is no excuse to play one of the best midfield players in the PL at RB against ten men.. in my opinion.
That was never a penalty,disgraceful dive by Havertz
The red card ,he touched the ball
Jesus going down when he was ment to have been elbowed,replays showed he didn’t even touch him .
The ref favoured us today ,that was obvious to see .
As for question to Dan about did he miss the chances ,no he didn’t but he signed the players who did .
That was ment as a reply to Ken .
So every time a player makes a mistake, it’s the manager who signed him at fault then DK?
Interesting thought 🤔
By the way, Saliba touched ball against Brighton and was sent off – you agreed with that decision, or have I got that one wrong?
Ken1945,
A manager takes the credit when his player does something good. It works both ways.
But I haven’t seen you give the manager any credit at all, so it seems like a one way street to me.
So uhhh, was it the ball this time too Mikel?
It was a Man utd ball, so probably that was the reason it was so bouncy.
Emcc,
I think that in the dressing room after the game, some of the players may just try to use that as an excuse.
They see the manager try it the other day, and they might think that they’ll give it a go. 😂🤣😉👍
I think, on today’s performance, most players need excuses for their performance, just as the manager does.
🤔🤔🤔👌👌👌
But come to think of this, what do ‘Airpod’ Albert and the other assistants tell Arteta?
Are they sincere with him at all?
Or is his mind completely clouded by his arrogance and stubbornness that he doesn’t listen to advice?
Or maybe they’re all just a bunch of mediocres, barring the set piece coach. Just maybe.
I’m just wondering.
Good question Twinlights, what do you think?
Honestly, the true situation of things with those assistants is anybody’s guess, as outsiders.
My mind is tilting towards Arteta’s nature of being too rigid and self opinionated (stubborn/arrogance if you like).
But at the end of the day, they may not know better themselves.
I just feel this group of guys should be doing far better.
To spend 700m but not fill the most obvious gap was a gamble. The gamble has backfired (to no one’s surprise) which in most jobs would be fatal. They look over-coached, micro-managed, and increasingly scared to lose. The team is fast going backwards and they are losing the fans. Hard to imagine the owners, who have fully delivered by backing him with money, persevering into next year without a stunning turnaround.