After his successful loan spell at German second-tier side, Nurnberg, Konstantinos Mavropanos has become a wanted man.

The Greek defender joined the Gunners in the winter of 2018, a few months before Arsene Wenger would leave his position as Arsenal’s manager.

He has struggled to impress the club’s other managers since the Frenchman left and he spent this season out on loan.

His fine performances have attracted the attention of several teams in the German top flight with the likes of Stuttgart reportedly (Standard) looking to sign him ahead of next season.

Sun Sports is reporting that Werder Bremen has become the latest team to show interest in his signature and it claims that the Germans are the team with the better chance of landing him having already held advanced talks with Arsenal.

He would spend the 2020/21 season with them, but both teams haven’t discussed the option of him remaining with them permanently for a fee.

Arsenal has been struggling at the back for some time now, but Mikel Arteta has at least eight first-team defenders to choose from.

Mavropanos is down the pecking order at the Emirates right now and staying put for the rest of next season won’t do his career any good.