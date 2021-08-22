Arsenal outcast agrees to leave the club for free

Sead Kolasinac has agreed to rip up his Arsenal contract and leave the Gunners for free this summer.

The Bosnian is out of Mikel Arteta’s plans and the Spaniard has even replaced him in the squad with Nuno Tavares.

He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Schalke 04 and the Gunners hoped he would secure a permanent transfer to the German side.

However, they were relegated at the end of the season and they cannot afford his wages in the German second division.

The defender is one of the players that are surplus to requirements and he faces the prospect of not playing regularly if he remains at Arsenal.

Journalist, Ekrem Konur, has now revealed that the defender is in talks with the Gunners to rip up his current deal so that he can leave.

He says that the club and the player will meet again for one more time when they will both reach a final agreement on the decision.

He tweeted: “Sead #Kolasinac has given up most of the money he will receive and #Arsenal have agreed to terminate his contract.

“The meeting will be held for the last time next week and he will officially leave

“Memo€ 1.8M salary, 2 + 1-year contract”

Football London reports that he could join Fenerbahce next, where he would link up with his former teammate, Mesut Ozil.

The report claims the German has personally recommended the left-back to the Turkish club.