Arsenal outcast agrees with Arteta’s decision to drop him

Kieran Tierney insists he has no hard feelings towards Mikel Arteta, despite being dropped from the Arsenal team.

When Tierney first joined Arsenal, he was considered one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and he was also useful to Arteta when the manager first joined the club.

However, Arteta wanted an inverted full-back, and Tierney struggled to adapt to the new demand.

When Arsenal secured Oleksandr Zinchenko’s signature, it marked the end of Tierney’s time at the club.

After spending most of last season on the bench, the defender is now on loan at Real Sociedad for this season.

While the Spanish side will not make his transfer permanent, Tierney will have to find a new home again when he returns in the summer.

However, Tierney has no problems with Arteta’s decision and told The Athletic:

“There are no hard feelings or spite from me. I understand the decision of the manager to change me from No.1 to No.2. It’s football.

“It never happened in a personal way. It was tactical. He thought it was best to get Arsenal results.

“And he was 100 per cent correct, when you look at it. They were close to winning the league last year, and this year I think they’ll do it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney was an important player for us when he first moved to the Emirates, and we can understand why he is no longer a regular.

Even Zinchenko now struggles to play because we keep evolving, which has been helpful to the team.

JustArsenal’s Admin Pat has done an interview with the biggest Man United fan site about our upcoming game – Read it here…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…