Arsenal outcast being pursued by clubs from Italy and Turkey

Sead Kolasinac’s future is away from Arsenal and the Bosnian might be heading to Lazio or Fenerbahce this summer.

The left-back moved on loan to Schalke 04 last winter in a bid to help his boyhood club avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

He played almost 20 league games for them, yet he could not prevent them from relegation after they finished rock-bottom of their league table.

The error-prone left-back isn’t in the plans of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates and Football London says he is one of several players who will exit the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners had hoped he would earn a permanent move to Schalke 04, but the Germans cannot keep him because of his wages.

He will now return to the Emirates, but a swift departure from Arsenal has been touted.

The report says he has interest from Lazio and Fenerbahce who are looking to bolster their left-back spot.

The Bosnian has just a year left on his current Arsenal contract and he will not be given a new deal.

Arsenal will want to get at least a small fee from his transfer, but there is also the possibility that they will be forced to allow him to leave for nothing unless they want to continue paying his wages for the last year of his deal.