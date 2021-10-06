Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal outcast celebrated after he wins a national team recall

The French Ligue 1 has celebrated Matteo Guendouzi after he earned a call-up to the France national team, two years after his last call-up.

The midfielder was on the books of Arsenal when he was called up in 2019 and the ups-and-downs of his career have denied him another one since then.

Guendouzi is unlikely to kick a ball for Arsenal again under Mikel Arteta, but the midfielder is enjoying a resurgence at his loan club, Olympique Marseille.

His fine start to life with them persuaded Didier Deschamps to call him up to the French camp for the upcoming international games.

The Ligue 1 website celebrated the midfielder for his inclusion and praised him for how he has started life back in France.

The report says it is easy to forget that the former Lorient man is just 22 and his blistering start to life in France simply couldn’t be ignored by their national team manager.

Guendouzi flattered to deceive in a loan spell at Hertha Berlin last season, but in 8 league games this season, he has helped Marseille collect 14 points and he has a goal and an assist.

They also praised the midfielder for protecting Dimitri Payet from Nice’s fans in their abandoned league game earlier in the season.

This praise will hopefully help Arsenal earn good money when they sell him in the summer.

Tags Matteo Guendouzi

4 Comments

  1. NY_Gunner says:
    October 6, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Wow!!!
    A favourable post about Matteo…😳

    Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    October 6, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    Not good enough for Arsenal though. The manager of France and the manager of Marseille (who made him captain last week) haven’t got a clue what they are doing. Arteta knows best.

    Reply
  3. Voyageur says:
    October 6, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    Does anyone know the details of Marseille’s option to buy after the loan?

    Reply
  4. Sean Williams says:
    October 6, 2021 at 10:54 pm

    What a shame. Mavroponos, Guendouzi and Saliba expelled from the Arsenal ‘school’, but are all doing well. We though, are playing some of the worst football (except 45min v Spuds) that I can recall. The Brighton display was as bad as could be imagined. We were very lucky to get a point.

    Reply

