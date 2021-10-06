Arsenal outcast celebrated after he wins a national team recall

The French Ligue 1 has celebrated Matteo Guendouzi after he earned a call-up to the France national team, two years after his last call-up.

The midfielder was on the books of Arsenal when he was called up in 2019 and the ups-and-downs of his career have denied him another one since then.

Guendouzi is unlikely to kick a ball for Arsenal again under Mikel Arteta, but the midfielder is enjoying a resurgence at his loan club, Olympique Marseille.

His fine start to life with them persuaded Didier Deschamps to call him up to the French camp for the upcoming international games.

The Ligue 1 website celebrated the midfielder for his inclusion and praised him for how he has started life back in France.

The report says it is easy to forget that the former Lorient man is just 22 and his blistering start to life in France simply couldn’t be ignored by their national team manager.

Guendouzi flattered to deceive in a loan spell at Hertha Berlin last season, but in 8 league games this season, he has helped Marseille collect 14 points and he has a goal and an assist.

They also praised the midfielder for protecting Dimitri Payet from Nice’s fans in their abandoned league game earlier in the season.

This praise will hopefully help Arsenal earn good money when they sell him in the summer.