Arsenal outcast could be in line to start against Fulham

The Sun claims that Mesut Ozil has been handed a lifeline by Mikel Arteta and the German might feature in Arsenal’s season opener against Fulham.

The former Real Madrid man was frozen out of the Arsenal first-team when the Premier League returned in June.

He played no games for the Gunners as they won the FA Cup and he was also not recalled for their Community Shield game against Liverpool, with the Gunners winning the trophy.

The German was, however, recalled for Arsenal’s last preseason game against Aston Villa.

They lost the game 3-2, but he played for the first time in about half a year and that has now brought him back into the first-team picture.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta has now opened the door for him to win back his place in the first team.

This is because he is resigned to having the German at the Emirates for the coming campaign.

Ozil has made it clear that he will see out the rest of his current deal at the Emirates and Arsenal will now have to make him useful to them instead of allowing him to sit around and pick up his wages.

His £350,000-a-week wages is a major part of the club’s overall wage bill and they remain open to selling him if a suitor came forward.