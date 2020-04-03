Arsenal outcast could return to the Emirates in the summer

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be on his way back to the Emirates after his loan spell at AS Roma this season.

The Armenian has been in fine form for the Romans and the Italians want to sign him up on a permanent deal.

However, they have struggled to agree on a fee with Arsenal and the latest report seems to indicate that the Italians have given up.

A report in the Standard claims that the Italians have turned their attention to soon-to-be Chelsea free agent, Pedro.

The Spaniard is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and it appears that the club will not be offering him a new deal.

Mkhitaryan is currently not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans although the Spaniard has left the door open for him to fight for his place next season.

Arsenal still wants to make some good money from his sale and they have reportedly rejected several offers from Roma which they feel hasn’t reached their valuation of the player just yet.

With just one season left on his current deal, if Arsenal doesn’t sell him to Roma, they might struggle to find a buyer for him again in the summer.

I suppose there is always the chance that Mkhitaryan could come back a very different player and under Arteta’s tutelage become an integral part of the team next season but I will not hold my breath.