Arsenal outcast could still have a future at the Emirates

Tuttomercatoweb says that Lucas Torriera might make a quick return to Arsenal next month after struggling to impress Diego Simeone.

The Uruguayan moved to Atletico Madrid on loan in the summer after he fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

He was expected to fill the void left behind by Thomas Partey who had surprisingly left the Spanish side for Arsenal.

Torreira has played in five league games for the Spanish side, but he hasn’t been in top form.

The report says that Simeone has seen enough of the midfielder and the Argentinean boss is looking to send him back to Arsenal.

The midfielder was hoping to reignite his career with the move to Spain, it seems he will have to look for another team now.

Arteta was asked about the return of the former Sampdoria man next month and he said via Sun Sport:

“Edu has been dealing with that. When the market opens we will discuss it.”

Thomas Partey has struggled with injury since he joined Arsenal, nevertheless, Torreira’s return next month might still not be a good idea for him.

This is because Arteta hasn’t fancied him before and Mohamed Elneny has proven to be a good part of the Arsenal first-team so far.