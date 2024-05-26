Arsenal outcast decides against making a move to Premier League rival

Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move to Newcastle United for much of this season, as the goalie plays second fiddle to David Raya at the Emirates.

Since Raya joined Arsenal, Ramsdale has only started league games against the Spaniard’s loan club, Brentford.

Arsenal will complete Raya’s transfer this summer, which means Ramsdale will officially become the second choice at the club.

Most people believe he will leave because he wants to be a starter to help his England career.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been the front-runners in the race for the England goalie, but he remains coy about his future.

Weeks ago, reports suggested he had held talks about a move to Newcastle, and he gave a cryptic response on X.

Football Insider has now revealed that Ramsdale is not interested in joining Eddie Howe’s side.

The report reveals he does not seem excited about a move to the North East club, at least not at the moment.

Until Ramsdale finds a new home, we will have to deal with his future being talked about most of the time.

The goalie deserves to play, but Raya is undeniably better suited to what we want to achieve at the Emirates now.

