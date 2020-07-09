Arsenal outcast getting closer to a potential £36 million exit

Matteo Guendouzi appears to be on his way out of Arsenal for good after his latest disciplinary issues at the club.

The Frenchman has proven to be too much of a fiery head recently and that hasn’t impressed Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has banished him from the first team and he has missed all Arsenal’s matches since their game against Brighton.

It appears as though he will be leaving the Emirates for real with a recent report claiming that he is advance talks with one of his suitors.

L’Équipe is claiming via Sun Sports that the likes of Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid would be happy to take him away from Arsenal.

But they added that his most serious suitors seem to be Barcelona and that talks between the midfielder’s representatives and the Spanish have been in an advanced stage.

The report further adds that Arsenal has set an asking price of £36 million for his sale, but the Gunners are open to loan offers from his suitors as well.

Guendouzi was a very important part of the Arsenal first-team setup under Unai Emery. However, the Frenchman hasn’t been able to impress Arteta that much.

It took him time to convince the Spaniard that he deserves a place in the Arsenal starting XI, but he may have spurned his chance now.