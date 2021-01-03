Arsenal outcast prepared to take huge pay cut to leave club this month

Canal Plus via Mail Sport says that William Saliba is desperate to leave Arsenal next month, and he is prepared to take a huge pay cut to make that happen.

The Frenchman was signed by Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but he was allowed to continue his development at Saint Etienne for the whole of last season.

Having joined the club at the start of this campaign, he was expected to become one of Arsenal’s key men.

But he is yet to play any competitive games for them, and he wasn’t even registered for their Europa League squad.

He is now expected to leave Arsenal this month and if his wages will be a problem, he is prepared to shed a large part of it.

The report says that he earns around £160,000-a-month at Arsenal at the moment, and he is prepared to earn just £90,000-a-month if that would help him seal a move back to his former team.

Arsenal wants the defender to be a part of their team, but Mikel Arteta thinks that he is not yet ready to start playing for the club and wants him to get another season of regular football.