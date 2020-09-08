Arsenal outcast sends a message to Mikel Arteta after getting international minutes

Matteo Guendouzi is prepared to work his way back into the Arsenal team after getting some much-needed minutes with the France Under21 team.

The 21-year-old was axed from the Arsenal first team in June after he was found to have been taunting the players of Brighton about how much money they earned.

He had talks with Mikel Arteta after the game and didn’t feature for the Gunners for the rest of the season. Guendouzi missed the FA Cup final and he also missed the FA Community Shield last month.

He, however, still remains a key member of the France Under21 team and he featured for them once again in their latest round of matches.

After the games, as cited by the Metro, he took to social media to express his delight at playing two games which his team won and declared that he is now ready to return to Arsenal and play.

The French midfielder wrote on Instagram: ‘2 games, 6 points! Proud of my team France. Now let’s go back to work Arsenal.’

Arteta has offered him a lifeline at Arsenal as the Spaniard declared before the Community Shield game that every member of his team has a fresh chance to prove themselves including Guendouzi and his fellow long-term absentee, Mesut Ozil.