Arsenal outcast sends a positive message about his Arsenal future

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has opened the door for a possible return to Arsenal after his loan spell at AS Roma has ended after his latest comments on his future.

The Armenian was shipped out on loan to Roma last summer after Unai Emery considered him to be surplus to requirements.

The attacker has since returned to form in the Italian capital and his fine performances have prompted Roma to consider making his loan deal a permanent one.

However, Mikel Arteta has previously opened the door for him to have a future at Arsenal after the Spaniard admitted that he loved to watch him play as reported by Goal.

The Armenian has now opened the door himself to working under the Spaniard by claiming that although he would love to remain at Roma for the foreseeable future, he is an Arsenal player and he wouldn’t mind returning to the Emirates to play for the Gunners again.

‘Of course, I would like to be at Roma next season, not only next season [but] for another few years,’ Mkhitaryan said in an interview on Futbol with Grant Wahl.

‘But I still have a contract with Arsenal and it’s not up to me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they will agree terms of the transfer fee.

‘So my thinking is to train hard, to play hard, to look forward to what’s going to happen.

‘Of course, if I’m not going to stay at Roma I have to go back to Arsenal.

‘I’m not complaining, football life changes so quickly so you have to be ready to play wherever you are.

‘If not in Rome, I’m going to go back and play for Arsenal, if not, I’m going to stay here and play for Rome.’