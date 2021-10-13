Arsenal outcast tipped to make a January exit

Yeni Asir reports that Fenerbahce will return for the signature of Sead Kolasinac in the January transfer window.

The Turkish club tried to sign him in the summer, but they couldn’t pull off the transfer.

They have lacked a left-sided full-back to help them perfect their manager’s tactics and the report says Vitor Pereira has told them Kolasinac would solve that problem in his system.

The report says the Turkish club doesn’t want to wait until the summer when his current deal would expire before signing him.

They also have no intention of paying a transfer fee to Arsenal and it hints that the Gunners will have no problems with that.

Kolasinac is down the pecking order at the Emirates, but in the event of an injury crisis, the Gunners could turn to him.

However, if they can offload his wages from their expenditure, it could be attractive enough for them to allow him to join the Turkish club.

If he makes the move, it would reunite the Bosnian with former Arsenal star and his friend Mesut Ozil.

He spent last season on loan at Schalke 04, but he couldn’t help the German club to avoid relegation to the second tier.