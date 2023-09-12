Arsenal outcast vows to keep fighting for a place in the team

Cedric Soares has faced challenges in finding relevance at Arsenal, and even his loan stint at Fulham in the previous season did not help him regain favour at the club. Many Arsenal fans expected him to depart during the last transfer window, but he remains part of the squad at the Emirates.

Despite Arsenal’s efforts to strengthen their defensive options, which have pushed him further down the pecking order, Soares still believes he has a role to play at the club. The former Southampton player has now opened up about his determination to work diligently and earn his place back in the team.

Speaking about life at the club, Soares said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“We’re very supportive of each other, we’re a family, even when we’re not playing.

“Everyone wants to play and I also always really want to play, that’s what makes me competitive in football.

“It’s what gets me to training every day with that determination, but also to realise that we have to contribute, even if we’re not in the squad sometimes.

“That is the aspect I think I developed a lot at Arsenal. Sometimes you have to work for the group and not focus so much on yourself individually.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares remains a player we expected to leave and it is baffling that he still backs himself to do well at the club.

The Portuguese star has been struggling for relevance and is easily one of our worst defenders, so his prospects will hardly change if he does not leave.