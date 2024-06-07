Arsenal outcast wants to return to his former club

Kieran Tierney is open to returning to Celtic as he faces struggles at the Emirates, with no club showing serious interest in his signature.

His recurring injuries and difficulties adapting to an inverted role have hindered his place in the Arsenal first team.

The Scotsman spent last season at Real Sociedad, hoping the Spanish side would make the transfer permanent. However, Sociedad could not commit, leading to his return to Arsenal to sort out his future.

With Arsenal moving on from Tierney, he is no longer part of their plans and needs to find a new home.

Tierney has long been linked with a return to Celtic, and that possibility may materialise sooner than expected.

According to a report on Football Insider, Celtic is considering bringing him back, and the defender is open to the idea.

Having struggled since leaving Celtic, Tierney believes a return to his former club could reignite his form and enjoyment of football.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has simply not been good enough for us, and the defender knows he has to leave.

With no club coming forward to sign him, a return to Celtic is not a bad idea, and he might revive his career with such a move.