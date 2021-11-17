Arsenal outcast’s agent held talks over permanent Serie A move

Lucas Torreira could be set to join Fiorentina on a permanent deal, having left Arsenal to join them on an initial loan deal over the summer.

The Uruguayan midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer of 2018, but despite impressing in his initial season in north London, has fallen out of the manager’s plans in recent seasons.

He was allowed to join Atletico Madrid last season, helping them to lift the La Liga title, but failed to convince Diego Simeone to look to make that move permanent. He has since agreed a loan move to Fiorentina in Serie A, with La Viola retaining an option to buy during that spell.

The Italian side are now claimed to be considering triggering that option, with the player’s agent Pablo Bentancur believed to have held such talks today, as reported by CalcioMercato.

It really is a shame how things turned out for Torreira, as he was a real bright shining light for our side at one stage, but ultimately London or England proved not to be for him.

With a run of games under his belt, and living back in Italy where he is known to have enjoyed his time previously, I have little doubt that he will be a hit once again, and I wish him all the best wherever he ends up.

Patrick