Arsenal outclass United to close the gap on Liverpool

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 this evening, securing their third consecutive Premier League victory.
Arsenal may have to win almost every game they play this season to have a realistic chance of claiming the league title, and they approached this match with that goal firmly in mind. They had the ball in the back of the net shortly after the start, but it was correctly ruled out for offside.
The Gunners continued to dominate possession, though United’s defensive shape made life difficult for Mikel Arteta’s men. From the outset, Arsenal looked the better side, with Bukayo Saka causing Tyrell Malacia all sorts of problems, as expected.
Gabriel Martinelli came close to scoring before the half-hour mark but shot wide from close range. Despite their dominance, Arsenal struggled to find the breakthrough in the first half.
After Diogo Dalot missed a good chance for United, the teams went into halftime level, with nothing to separate them. Arteta delivered an impactful halftime team talk, and his players responded. Arsenal took the lead shortly after the restart from a corner, with Jurrien Timber finding the net.
Arsenal’s set pieces have been a major weapon for some time, and United appeared unprepared for their effectiveness.
David Raya made a crucial save to deny Matthijs de Ligt, keeping Arsenal in control. The Gunners continued to press, and their efforts paid off when William Saliba scored a second goal, again from a corner. Thomas Partey’s header deflected into Saliba, who celebrated with passion.
The second goal seemed to sap the energy from United, while Arsenal maintained their dominance. They could have added a third from another set piece, but Mikel Merino missed a golden opportunity.
Nevertheless, Arsenal celebrated a 2-0 victory in their 500th game at the Emirates Stadium, a fitting result for the occasion.
Great win . Onto the next
I wouldn’t say that we outclassed them. More like they weren’t up for the fight and we won and kept a clean sheet…👏🏾
They came for a draw based by the way they were set up in the first half
We see how that turned out for them…
We thwarted them. I spotted their coach trying to instruct his men to probe our defense by insisting Bruno makes a forward pass at a point in the game. I think they were overwhelmed by our shape and pressing.
Great win . Lets march on
Delighted by the win. Goals are goals regardless of where they come from
And Berbatov oozes sartorial elegance
Can’t comment at all on first 50 minutes as I missed it but no goals against is a plus
That’s the draft from a champion 🏆 in making… CoYG!
Gone are days I’ll be afraid of playing manuer utd either home or away!
Who’s next please?
Dominant performance and two set piece goals to crown the relentless team effort. Even though we could have done better with our open play but credit to Ruben’s men who tried their best to contain us. Anyway three points bagged and our attention now on the trip to West London to take on Fulham next. COYG!!!
Timber immense player saw him last season pre injury.
Am I the only one not seeing Kai Havertz’s impact? I saw Isak in action today against Liverpool, there I realized we don’t have a striker yet
Leave Havertz alone.