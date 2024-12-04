Arsenal outclass United to close the gap on Liverpool

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 this evening, securing their third consecutive Premier League victory.

Arsenal may have to win almost every game they play this season to have a realistic chance of claiming the league title, and they approached this match with that goal firmly in mind. They had the ball in the back of the net shortly after the start, but it was correctly ruled out for offside.

The Gunners continued to dominate possession, though United’s defensive shape made life difficult for Mikel Arteta’s men. From the outset, Arsenal looked the better side, with Bukayo Saka causing Tyrell Malacia all sorts of problems, as expected.

Gabriel Martinelli came close to scoring before the half-hour mark but shot wide from close range. Despite their dominance, Arsenal struggled to find the breakthrough in the first half.

After Diogo Dalot missed a good chance for United, the teams went into halftime level, with nothing to separate them. Arteta delivered an impactful halftime team talk, and his players responded. Arsenal took the lead shortly after the restart from a corner, with Jurrien Timber finding the net.

Arsenal’s set pieces have been a major weapon for some time, and United appeared unprepared for their effectiveness.

David Raya made a crucial save to deny Matthijs de Ligt, keeping Arsenal in control. The Gunners continued to press, and their efforts paid off when William Saliba scored a second goal, again from a corner. Thomas Partey’s header deflected into Saliba, who celebrated with passion.

The second goal seemed to sap the energy from United, while Arsenal maintained their dominance. They could have added a third from another set piece, but Mikel Merino missed a golden opportunity.

Nevertheless, Arsenal celebrated a 2-0 victory in their 500th game at the Emirates Stadium, a fitting result for the occasion.