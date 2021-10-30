Arsenal outfox Leicester to climb up to fifth in the PL table

Arsenal have come away 2-0 winners against Leicester at the King Power Stadium in today’s early kick-off.

The Gunners came racing out the blocks and the home side were immediately under pressure, getting into their box on three occasions before breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute when Bukayo Saka’s corner was met by the run of Gabriel Magalhaes to send home (possibly with the final touch coming off his back).

The Foxes were clearly struggling to cope as they could barely string a series of passes together as they looked to try and push up the field, but our pressing and movement was proving too tough to handle.

We doubled our lead around 18 minutes in however, as we again broke at speed, and just as Alexandre Lacazette looked to have been dispossessed in the opponent’s box, Emile Smith Rowe runs into to claim the loose ball and send it into the net.

We continued to dominate the possession and show Leicester who was boss for the remainder of the half, but Aaron Ramsdale deserves huge praise for pulling out a super-save to deny the hosts a free-kick goal, before the second-half played our very differently.

Brendan Rodgers made a double change at the break by bringing on both Ademola Lookman and Harvey Barnes, injecting some fresh pace into their side, and that move looked to be positive for them.

They finally got a foothold on the match and were looking dangerously like scoring. Despite clocking up five shots on target after the break, the English shot-stopper was not to be beaten, and rightly got BT Sport’s Man of the Match award, and you can’t fault a single player in red today for criticism.

I daren’t say that we could well emerge as favourites to claim fourth spot if we continue to play like we are, but no doubt we will get slated for thinking it.

Patrick

