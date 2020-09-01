Arsenal outline special plans for today – Announcement imminent?

There are many impatient fans who are getting bored with waiting for Arsenal to officially announce the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes, but it could be that we don’t have to wait much longer.

The Gunners have released a teaser for a group chat on Youtube at 4pm today (UK time) with two Brazilians in Willian and Luiz, but also a mystery person which we are all hoping will be Gabriel Magalhaes.

There is a massive clue in the O of GROUP CHAT, which shows the Brazilian flag. So it looks like it will be three Brazilians.

Could Arsenal simply be winding us up yet again or are we finally going to get confirmation of Gabriel today?